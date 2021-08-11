With the fundraising deadline in 3 weeks, there is optimism for UAA hockey and at least 20 applicants for the coaching job





Minute by minute, the Days Left to Give countdown clock on the Red Seawolf Hockey website is getting closer to the deadline for saving the UAA hockey team. Supporters have until August 31 to raise a program that will save $3 million dollars, and as of Tuesday afternoon, there were 21 days left to raise just under $400,000, roughly $19,000 a day from now until the end. of the month. Kathie Bethard, president of the Save Seawolf Hockey effort, is confident the program will survive. And UAA Athletic Director Greg Myford Is So Optimistic He’s Not Alone looking for a new hockey coach, he wants to rent one soon. We will be restored, I am sure, Bethard said Tuesday afternoon. Because we will make the $3 million. We may be short on August 31, but we will have a plan as far as the next step comes from. The University of Alaska regents are scheduled to meet Sept. 9-10, when the future of hockey will likely be decided by then. With all the successful work Save Seawolf Hockey has done, we remain very optimistic about recovery, and the search for coaching is moving forward accordingly, Myford said by email. But to be clear, we want to find the next coach of UAA Hockeys right away so that they will be able to start after the formal recovery of the program. Waiting beyond that point would delay recruitment, scheduling and overall planning due to get underway this fall. Myfiord said at least 20 candidates from across the country, including Alaska, applied. It’s been nearly a year since the now-departed UAA Chancellor Cathy Sandeen said the school would scrap three athletic programs in response to deep cuts in government funding in the university system. That leaves hockey, an expensive program that had by far the biggest fundraising task, as the only program still working on recovery. Donations both small and large have come in from more than 1,000 individuals and businesses, and fundraising events such as silent auctions and golf tournaments have also contributed to the tally. Alaska Airlines recently pledged $250,000 over a five-year period, which Bethard says will help the program achieve long-term sustainability. Part of the path to recovery of the hockey program includes releasing the 2021-22 season. The Seawolves also didn’t play hockey last season, and although Curley stayed with the school until the 2020-21 school year, he recently resigned to take a job in the U.S. Hockey League. Myford said there is no application deadline for future coaches; the search will remain open until the position is filled, he said. Hockey is one of the NCAA’s 13 intercollegiate sports at UAA. A school must have a minimum of 10 to meet NCAA Division II membership requirements. Membership also requires a minimum of two team sports per gender, and without hockey, UAA would be left with one men’s team sport, basketball. (Skiing, track and field, and cross-country skiing — the other men’s sports at UAA — are considered individual sports). So while eliminating hockey would save $1.5 million a year, UAA would likely need to add another men’s team sport, though Myford said the school would at least ask for a temporary waiver of that requirement. We don’t need to fully address that until we know we won’t meet the (requirement for) two men’s team sports, he said. We plan to do this through a waiver request, if necessary, rather than immediately adding an additional team. I’m confident we don’t have to do that either, given where we want to end up with hockey. This story has been updated with comments from UAA Athletic Director Greg Myford.

