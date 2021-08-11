Sports
‘Twenty20 cricket stagnated – it needed The Hundred’
Stuart Robertson was at the forefront of the Twenty20 revolution when the shortest format at the time was introduced to the domestic game in 2003.
Now he believes The Hundred competition will have a similar impact this summer and was needed to breathe some life into a stalled schedule.
There will be plenty who argue that new life could have been injected into the T20 Blast if it had the same financial firepower and airtime on terrestrial television. But after The Hundred’s success in the tournament’s first few weeks, he’s confident it’s here to stay, despite the ongoing turmoil in the counties.
It (The Hundred) started off as a bit of a political decision to start with, because it was clear that something had to be done to inject some more into the T20 format, he says.
I know it’s only 20 years old and still a baby in cricket terms, but still the T20 started to stagnate a bit. Something had to be done to bring the best players in the world into a more focused and concentrated number of teams.
That had to be along the lines of the IPL and the Big Bash. The ECB had to make a decision, in my opinion, whether they could get that talent in fewer of the 18 provinces, or come up with something new.
It was obviously some kind of turkeys for Christmas scenario, you wouldn’t get the counties to vote for that, it just wouldn’t happen. So they had to come up with something new.
Discussions about the pros and cons of that decision will continue long after the final ball is struck at The Hundred, and the long-term implications of the concept for the future of the county game are still unclear.
However, what is as clear as the dazzlingly bright and ostentatious kits worn by the players in the league is that The Hundred has taken flight to date in ways that perhaps even the ECB could not have imagined early last month. .
The second bold decision was to differentiate it somewhat or significantly from T20, depending on your point of view, Robertson says. The risk was that it would completely cannibalize the Blast and get people confused between the new franchise event and the Blast format involving the 18 counties.
I supported that, as that was the scenario they were facing. The next thing they did really well was to invest that marketing money into The Hundred. Compared to the kind of funds we had in the early 1990s, we almost made up for it while we were at it. We certainly didn’t have the kind of budget that those who worked at The Hundred enjoyed.
With the entire concept of The Hundred now owned by the ECB, there’s also a chance the format could be sold elsewhere in the world, creating a brand new revenue stream for a governing body still licking its wounds after the pandemic. Whether that happens, time will tell.
But it’s still very possible that The Hundred’s emergence will leave collateral damage closer to home, with the Royal London One Day Cup being the most likely fall.
If short-form cricket means the wider game survives for the next 150 or 200 years, then that’s just the change, that’s what happens in a consumer society, he says.
Cricket is a company that operates in the leisure industry and to survive you have to stay relevant to that consumer. They are the ones who ultimately decide which format to play.
In the medium term, I still have room for all three formats, but the 50-over format is probably the weak link in a crowded season. Domestically you look at it and you think not too many people are going to watch 50 about cricket, it’s the members, the traditional cricket supporter. There are not many separate paying spectators, you have to be a hardened cricket fan to watch 50 cricket these days.
