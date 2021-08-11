Sports
Hickory Hornets’ head coach Bill Dungee previews the upcoming football season
HERMITAGE, Dad. (WKBN) — The high-octane hickory attack is getting a new quarterback this fall.
Michael Henwood lost his graduation and handed over the runway to junior Logan Woods.
“He’s talented in his own right,” said Hickory Head Coach Bill Dungee. “He’s a different type of footballer. He’s a fatter man, more powerful, so we just tell him, be yourself. He’s not going to be Michael Henwood. We want him to be the best Logan Woods. I think a really good Logan Woods is good will be enough for us.”
Watch the video above to hear Dungee’s thoughts on the road to the 2021 season.
2020 Record: 8-1 (6-0, 1st place in Region 3)
Coach: Bill Dungee, Season 3 (15-5)
2020 Big 22: Michael Henwood
Previewing Hickorys Offensive
Scoring offense: 37.9 (5th in area)
Total violation: 440.7
Returning starters: 6
Main Returnees: Joey Fazzone, SR/OL; Sammy Mancino, SR/OL; Jackson Pryts, SR/ATH; Ramarion Whitehead, SR/WR; Clay Wiesen, SR/RB
Main losses: Dalton Beatty, OL; Matthew Cannone, ATH; Michael Henwood, QB; Rocco Iacino, TE; Michael Trinchese, Oregon
Names to watch: Joey Fazzone and Sammy Mancino, OL
In Coach Dungees’ second season, offense saw a big jump in scoring (from 26.8 to 37.9 ppg) and total yards per game (from 326.5 to 440.7).
Last year, the Hornets scored 40 points or more in six of their eight wins.
Three-year starting QB Michael Henwood has graduated. He led the team in both passing and rushing in each of the last three years. Last fall, he threw 2,130 yards (62.2%) and also ran for 943 yards (10.8 avg).
We have an ongoing competition at quarterback that will last all season. The leader was Logan Woods, an up-and-coming junior who has been with the program for the past two years, Dungee said.
Seniors Joey Fazzone and Sammy Mancino are both back this season to anchor the offensive line.
They will both be three-year starters, Dungee said. We expect them to be leaders of this group and of the team as a whole. Several underclassmen will compete for the center starting spot and the left tackle.
Hickory last had a 1,000-yard rusher in 2016 when Chuck Carr went for 2,280 yards.
In 2020, five recipients caught 17 passes or more. The Hornets’ leading receiver in each of the past two years is back in Ramarion Whitehead. As a sophomore, he caught 29 passes for an average of 25.8 yards (8 TDs). Last year, he nearly eclipsed the 1,000-yard plateau when he brought in 57 catches for 931 yards (8 TDs).
View Hickorys Defense
Score Defense: 15.8 (8th in area)
Returning starters: 6
Main returnees: Taizhean Cameron, SR/LB; Jackson Pryts, SR/LB; Ramarion Whitehead, SR/DB
Main losses: Dalton Beatty, DL; Matthew Cannone, DB; Michael Henwood, DB; Rocco Iacino, LB; Michael Trinchese, DE
Name to watch: Jackson Pryts, LB
A year ago, Hickory recorded the lowest points allowed since 2016 (15.6) by allowing an average of 15.8. The Hornets forced 17 turnovers in just nine games.
We were excited about our defense because we have returning starters at all three levels, Dungee said. Two in the defensive line, two at the linebacker and two in the secondary. We did have to make some adjustments to our schedule to accommodate the strengths of our staff, but were excited about the speed and athleticism of this group.
The team leader of the past two years, Jackson Pryts, returns for his senior year. Pryts ended 2019 with 123 defensive stops (11 TFL). Last year as a junior, he finished the shortened season with 104 tackles (12 TFL).
Having Jackson back for us is huge, Dungee said. First of all, his size 64, 215 pounds is impressive, but his speed, athleticism and toughness is what gives him opposing attacks. He is a chess piece that we can move to stop the run, fall into cover and also rush the quarterback. He’s a special player and a special kid, and I’m looking forward to seeing how he performs in his final season.
In secondary, Ramarion Whitehead has made a total of 5 passes in the past two years.
2020 Class 3A Region 3 Standings
hickory 6-0 (8-1)
Grove City 3-3 (4-4)
Smooth Rock 2-4 (2-6)
Sharon 1-5 (2-5)
Schedule
Aug 27 Ursuline
September 3 in Girard
September 11 in Sharon
September 17 Conneaut, Ohio
Sep 24. Mercyhurst Prep
October 1 Titusville
October 8 at Slippery Rock
October 15 in Grove City
October 22 in Corry
October 29 Farrell
