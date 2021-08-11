San Angelo Central tennis team puts on a show at home

With a near-perfect display on the boys’ side, San Angelo Central High School rolled to a 13-6 non-district win against Lubbock-Cooper and improved to 5-0 on the season at Tut Bartzen Tennis Complex on Tuesday.

The Central boys went 5-1 in singles and 3-0 in doubles, and the girls went 2-1 in doubles to beat the Pirates 3-3 in singles. Lubbock-Cooper won the mixed doubles competition.

“It’s always great to play at home,” said central head coach Brent Abilez. “I think it encourages kids to play in front of friends and family. We knew we would come into this game 4-0 and the kids were excited to make it 5-0.

“We didn’t start that well, I never think. We were a little lax in the first sets in some of our matches, but we had to turn it back on and fight through it and we ended up coming out 5-2 in the doubles, so that’s what really set the tone for the rest of the way. And then we took over in singles and finished it.”