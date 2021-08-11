Sports
Dodgers vs. Phillies – Game Recap – August 10, 2021
PHILADELPHIA — Max Scherzer and Aaron Nola had a pitching duel ruined by the rain. The Phillies saw their winning streak ruined by a soggy bullpen.
Corey Seager and Max Muncy homered as the Los Angeles Dodgers ended the Philadelphia winning streak at 8 p.m. and defeated the Phillies 5-0 on Tuesday-evening.
Scherzer and Nola combined struckout 13 over a combined 7 1/3 innings in a scoreless matchup before heavy rain delayed play in the bottom of the fourth by 1 hour 44 minutes.
They both had to deal with and have their way in lineups, said Trea Turner, Dodgers second baseman.
Neither star pitcher returned when the game resumed.
The harrowing performances ended in a wailing and Phillies fans whooped as reliever JD Hammer (1-1) headed to the bullpen to warm up at the end of the delay.
While the Phillies had their longest winning streak in 10 years, the boos were still mounting when the bullpen failed to keep them in the game. Seager hit a solo shot at Hammer in the fifth inning for his fifth homer of the year. Will Smith had an RBI single from Matt Moore who sent Turner slides across the board for a 2-0 lead. AJ Pollock added a two-RBI single off Enyel De Los Santos to make it 4-0.
It’s just how I slide, I guess, Turner said. I try not to hit the ground too hard because it doesn’t feel right. I try to be as gentle as possible on slides.
Muncy added his 23rd homer of the year in the ninth. Alex Vesia (2-1) took the win in a match that ended shortly before 12:30 PM
The streak of victories that came out of Sunday’s retired jersey ceremony for the late Roy Halladay — who brought so many stars back from their post-season 2007-2011 heyday — caused a stir in Philly and a crowd of 28,333 showed up on Tuesday before the rains began to fall. most of them did pack.
You saw the passion of the fans and how excited they get, said manager Joe Girardi hours before the postponement. It was a great weekend. With everything, the ceremonies we had, the importance of the series, the way we played, those are the things you look forward to.
scherzer vs. Nola gave the game some juice.
Boy, did they deliver.
Nola fanned Turner to start the game, then Muncy and Smith. Relying on his breaking stuff, he hit the side again in the third inning, finishing with seven strikeouts – all swinging – in four innings.
He’s a pretty funky guy, Turner said. I always thought he was a hard hitter. If you don’t see him often, he can give you a hard time.
Scherzer, who was still in DC when he recently argued with Girardi about tacky stuff, was just as sharp. He eliminated rising MVP candidate Bryce Harper in the fourth for his sixth strikeout. Jean Segura singled and then the rain fell, hastily.
One minute there wasn’t a drop in the air and the next the floodgates opened, sending the teams rushing off the field and the ground crews breaking into the tarp at an Allyson Felix pace.
Without the rain, this one had a postseason feel.
The Phillies’ winning streak was their longest since winning nine in a row from July 29 to August 6, 2011. The Phillies led the majors with 185 runs scored since July 1, hitting the most home runs in that period with 54, that Tuesday. went in .
Scherzer, who struckout six in 3 1/3 innings, and six relievers combined for 15 strikeouts in the shutout. Phillies-pitchers also struckout 15 batters.
We still had some chances to come up with the big hit, as we have been able to do lately,” said Girardi. “It’s very unfortunate that the rain came
TRAINERS ROOM
Dodgers: OF Mookie Betts was a late scratch with a sore right hip that could send him off the injured list. … 3B Justin Turner is also expected to miss the Phillies series with left groin pain. I don’t see him coming back to New York until Friday, said manager Dave Roberts. … RHP Joe Kelly (undisclosed) was placed on the injured list. RHP Corey Knebel (right lat trunk) was activated.
Phillies: 1B Rhys Hoskins was placed on the 10-day IL with a left groin strain and they recalled OR Mickey Moniak from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Hoskins leads the Phillies with 24 home runs and 68 RBI and will be eliminated by the remainder of the homestand ending Sunday. … FROM Andrew McCutchen (left knee) should come off the injured list on Wednesday.
BRITO STRONG
The Phillies wore T-shirts that read Brito Strong in recognition of minor league infielder Daniel Brito, who collapsed during a game last week.
NEXT ONE
The Phillies send RHP Kyle Gibson (8-3, 2.79 ERA) to the mound against LA LHP David Price (4-1, 3.53 ERA).
——
Sources
2/ https://www.espn.com/mlb/recap/_/gameId/401228752
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]