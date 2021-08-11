Dodgers vs. Phillies – Game Recap – August 10, 2021

PHILADELPHIA — Max Scherzer and Aaron Nola had a pitching duel ruined by the rain. The Phillies saw their winning streak ruined by a soggy bullpen.

Corey Seager and Max Muncy homered as the Los Angeles Dodgers ended the Philadelphia winning streak at 8 p.m. and defeated the Phillies 5-0 on Tuesday-evening.

Scherzer and Nola combined struckout 13 over a combined 7 1/3 innings in a scoreless matchup before heavy rain delayed play in the bottom of the fourth by 1 hour 44 minutes.

They both had to deal with and have their way in lineups, said Trea Turner, Dodgers second baseman.

Neither star pitcher returned when the game resumed.

The harrowing performances ended in a wailing and Phillies fans whooped as reliever JD Hammer (1-1) headed to the bullpen to warm up at the end of the delay.

While the Phillies had their longest winning streak in 10 years, the boos were still mounting when the bullpen failed to keep them in the game. Seager hit a solo shot at Hammer in the fifth inning for his fifth homer of the year. Will Smith had an RBI single from Matt Moore who sent Turner slides across the board for a 2-0 lead. AJ Pollock added a two-RBI single off Enyel De Los Santos to make it 4-0.

It’s just how I slide, I guess, Turner said. I try not to hit the ground too hard because it doesn’t feel right. I try to be as gentle as possible on slides.

Muncy added his 23rd homer of the year in the ninth. Alex Vesia (2-1) took the win in a match that ended shortly before 12:30 PM

The streak of victories that came out of Sunday’s retired jersey ceremony for the late Roy Halladay — who brought so many stars back from their post-season 2007-2011 heyday — caused a stir in Philly and a crowd of 28,333 showed up on Tuesday before the rains began to fall. most of them did pack.

You saw the passion of the fans and how excited they get, said manager Joe Girardi hours before the postponement. It was a great weekend. With everything, the ceremonies we had, the importance of the series, the way we played, those are the things you look forward to.

scherzer vs. Nola gave the game some juice.

Boy, did they deliver.

Nola fanned Turner to start the game, then Muncy and Smith. Relying on his breaking stuff, he hit the side again in the third inning, finishing with seven strikeouts – all swinging – in four innings.

He’s a pretty funky guy, Turner said. I always thought he was a hard hitter. If you don’t see him often, he can give you a hard time.

Scherzer, who was still in DC when he recently argued with Girardi about tacky stuff, was just as sharp. He eliminated rising MVP candidate Bryce Harper in the fourth for his sixth strikeout. Jean Segura singled and then the rain fell, hastily.

One minute there wasn’t a drop in the air and the next the floodgates opened, sending the teams rushing off the field and the ground crews breaking into the tarp at an Allyson Felix pace.

Without the rain, this one had a postseason feel.

The Phillies’ winning streak was their longest since winning nine in a row from July 29 to August 6, 2011. The Phillies led the majors with 185 runs scored since July 1, hitting the most home runs in that period with 54, that Tuesday. went in .

Scherzer, who struckout six in 3 1/3 innings, and six relievers combined for 15 strikeouts in the shutout. Phillies-pitchers also struckout 15 batters.

We still had some chances to come up with the big hit, as we have been able to do lately,” said Girardi. “It’s very unfortunate that the rain came

TRAINERS ROOM

Dodgers: OF Mookie Betts was a late scratch with a sore right hip that could send him off the injured list. … 3B Justin Turner is also expected to miss the Phillies series with left groin pain. I don’t see him coming back to New York until Friday, said manager Dave Roberts. … RHP Joe Kelly (undisclosed) was placed on the injured list. RHP Corey Knebel (right lat trunk) was activated.

Phillies: 1B Rhys Hoskins was placed on the 10-day IL with a left groin strain and they recalled OR Mickey Moniak from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Hoskins leads the Phillies with 24 home runs and 68 RBI and will be eliminated by the remainder of the homestand ending Sunday. … FROM Andrew McCutchen (left knee) should come off the injured list on Wednesday.

BRITO STRONG

The Phillies wore T-shirts that read Brito Strong in recognition of minor league infielder Daniel Brito, who collapsed during a game last week.

NEXT ONE

The Phillies send RHP Kyle Gibson (8-3, 2.79 ERA) to the mound against LA LHP David Price (4-1, 3.53 ERA).

