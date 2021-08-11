When is the first college football game in 2021? Full schedule for week 0 for FBS teams





It’s not the official start of the college football season, but it’s close enough: Week 0 of the 2021 season is fast approaching, bringing with it another year of storylines. The usual questions remain, as always: “Who will make it to the College Football Playoff? Who will win the Heisman Trophy? Who will win the National Championship?” They remain enticing and important storylines: but the biggest storylines of the 2021 season could very well take place off the field after one of the busiest offseasons in recent college football history. At first, it looked like reforming the Playoff from four to 12 teams would be the storyline of the year that quickly faded into the background with news that Oklahoma and Texas will jump off the Big 12 to join the SEC. Close. That’s the first act of what will likely be another major round of conference reshuffles, one that will likely leave the college football landscape unrecognizable to observers in 2021. Watch college football live with fuboTV (7-day free trial) In addition, the NCAA has granted student athletes the most choice and mobility ever in the history of the organization. That includes the one-time transfer rule, which makes athletes immediately eligible if they move to another school. But the bigger story is the ability for athletes to capitalize on their name, image and likeness, which has already brought significant rewards to the stars of college football. Oh, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The coronavirus may have less of an impact on the 2021 season now that several teams have reported significant vaccination rates, but it’s too early to say it won’t have any impact on the season at all. With all the storylines going on, you’d almost forget that real football was going to be played this year, with real results and consequences based on the action on the pitch. It all starts with Week 0, and Sporting News is here to make sure you know how to watch every snap: When is the first college football game in 2021? The earliest confirmed game involving FBS teams is Nebraska-Illinois in Champaign, Illinois. It kicks off on Saturday, August 28 at 1 p.m. ET. After that, Hawaii and UCLA will begin their respective seasons in Pasadena, California, at 3:30 p.m. ET. Three other games are scheduled to begin on August 28, too: UTEP in the state of New Mexico; UConn in the state of Fresno; and Southern Utah in the state of San Jose. The times of those matches have yet to be determined. A combined 25 college football games will take place between Week 0 and the official start of the college football season on September 4, although they are still considered part of the Week 1 slate. How to watch college football games in week 0 During college football’s unofficial opening weekend, only two games are televised nationally: Fox will broadcast Nebraska in Illinois, while ESPN will broadcast Hawaii on UCLA. Two more games will be broadcasted CBS Sports Network: UTEP in New Mexico State and UConn in Fresno . State. Those with active cable subscriptions can simulcast those games on the ESPN app or fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial. MORE: 2021 College Football: Top 25 Preseason Rankings, Bowl Projections, All-Americans & More College Football Schedule 2020: Week 0 There are five college football games scheduled during Week 0 of college football. Below you will find the opening weekend: Saturday 28 Aug. Matchup Time (ET) TV channel Nebraska in Illinois 1 o’clock in the afternoon Fox fuboTV Hawaii at UCLA 3.30 pm ESPN, fuboTV UConn in Fresno . State To be determined CBS Sports Network, fuboTV Southern Utah in the State of San Jose To be determined CBSSN, fuboTV UTEP in New Mexico State To be determined N/A

