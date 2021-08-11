Lapel is the boys tennis team to beat again | Sport





The 2021 boys’ tennis season kicks off with the same demand it has had for over half a decade. Can anyone turn Lapel down? A veteran Bulldogs team heads into the fall in pursuit of its ninth straight section title and eighth straight Madison County championship led by Justin Coomer. With four returning top players and a handful of talented newcomers, Lapel should be the favorite to continue that streak. However, Pendleton Heights returns all but one of the main protagonists and is expected to compete, and despite being young, neither Alexandria nor Madison-Grant, who lost area player of the year to Nick Evans upon graduation, should not be overlooked. being seen. Here’s a look at the area teams for the upcoming boys’ tennis season: ALEXANDRIA Head Coach: Matt DeVault (season 9); 2020: 10-12, third place CIC; Key Losses: Derek Stinefield, Dylan Clark; Main returning players: Brayden Bates, Benjamin DeVault, Jesse Lipps, Tanner Norris, Aaron Matthews, James Ward; Newcomers to watch: Jackson Kettery, Corbin Meeks, Levi Neff; Potential breakthrough: Matthews, DeVault Seasonal Outlook: We always have high goals, even for an extremely young team, said coach Devault in an email. Brayden Bates, our top player, is being called up to take the top spot but will miss the first two weeks due to military training. Tanner, James (and) Jesse have had strong summers and will help anchor what should be much improved doubles teams. With Brayden out for a few weeks, that will open the door for a lot of valuable experience as we see who else will be on the rise. Mississinewa is the strongest team in the conference and should be back with everyone. Lapel is the strongest in the area (province and section) with a deep roster returning and will be the team everyone will be shooting for this year. FRANKTON Head Coach: Mark Hartley (4th season); 2020: 6-12; Key Losses: Logan Smith, Ethan Friend, Ayden Brobston; Main returning athletes: Jacob Davenport, Eli Maines, Braxton Walls, Sam Barr, Max Barr; Newcomers to watch: Aaron Hartley, Jackson Alexander, Jon Hobbs, Logan Sutton; Potential breakthrough: Sam Barr, Max Barr, Maines, Muren Seasonal Outlook: Coach Hartley said the team’s goals are to fight for every game and improve to a record .500 this season. REVERSE Head Coach: Justin Coomer (12th season); 2020: 17-7, Madison County and Sectional Champions; Key Losses: Nick Thalls, Ian Bailey, Jake Eppert, Cam Gooding; Main returning players: Corbin Renihan, Landon Bair, Isaac Bair, Jacob Erwin; Newcomers to watch: Mason Poynter Jr., Kai Newman, Bode McClintock, Brode Judge, Bode Judge; Potential breakthrough: Grant Humerickhouse, Dakota Kimmerling, Poynter, Shyam Lewis, Ryder Aldrich, Corbin Pinkerton, Caleb Pinkerton Seasonal Outlook: We have a lot of experience coming back when we give back our top two singles guys and our doubles team, said Coomer. We have 24 guys for the team, which is by far the most we’ve ever had. Our last three spots are up for grabs with guys who have talent but just don’t have general varsity experience. Our goals are to get better every day, win the District and Section Championship and play our best tennis as we enter the tournament. MADISON GRANT Head Coach: Tony Pitt (15th season); 2020: 15-6, school record for wins; Key Losses: Nick Evans (THB Area Player of the Year), Jace Gilman, Jackson Manwell, Lance Wilson, Eli Lutterman, Corbin Fox; Main returning players: Mason Richards, Bryce Metzger, Christopher Fox, Clayton Hull; Newcomers to watch: Luke Gilman, Ben Pax, Brogan Brunt, Ty Evans, Soren Price, Davin Barton Seasonal Outlook: Obviously, we have to fill some big shoes with losing so many talented players to graduate, Pitt said. We made some children work hard this summer. I look for Fox, Gilman and Richards to compete for the best singles spot during training. Hull missed some time in July with an injury, but when he recovers health he will have to look for him to compete with the others. PENDLETON HEIGHTS Head Coach: Royce Hammel (13th season); 2020: 5-13; Key Losses: Parker Hammons; Main returning players: Logan Jones, Blake Stoker, Ryland Mills, Cole Bubenzer, Mark Neilsen, Sam Bowers; Newcomers to watch: Austin Perny, Sean Cunningham, Brayden Stevenson, AJ Chaplin, Troy Thorsen; Potential breakthrough: Bowers Seasonal Outlook: On paper, we are returning a solid team with a lot of potential talent from the incoming class, Hammel said. The goal would be to beat last year’s record if not (have) a winning season, return to the top level in conference play and challenge for the provincial title. Shenandoah Head Coach: John Rhodes (19.)e season) Key Losses: Lance Holdren, Luke Waggener Main returning athletes: Clay Conner, Calyb Toffolo, Landen Mathes Newcomers to watch: Will Abbott Seasonal Outlook: The group I have this year is just a group of kids all putting everything they have into every practice, Rhodes said in an email. Anderson, Anderson Prep and Elwood did not respond with information for this preview.

Anderson, Anderson Prep and Elwood did not respond with information for this preview.

