Business news | Stock and Stock Market News

Nikhil Kamath, co-founder, True Beacon and Zerodha, tells Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand in an interview that the capital markets are overvalued, which is why True Beacon remains defensive by hedging long positions using derivatives .

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath sees overvaluation in markets; True Beacon II exposure hedged through derivatives


NamePriceChange% Chg
sbic428.051.600.38
India Bulls Hsg246.95-5.90-2.33
ntpc116.952.602.27
Nhpc26.000.301.17

