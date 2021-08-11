



MINNEAPOLIS The White Sox are flexing some homerun muscles, and that’s a good thing. On nights like Tuesday, in a 4-3 loss against the Twins, the homerun was all they had offensively. They needed something more. It is an important asset, a dimension that is very welcome, manager Tony La Russa said. But on days like today you have to string together singles, throwing better. We have the potential to have a complete offensive team. Male Barrier and Jose Abreuc hit back-to-back homeruns in the third inning off Griffin Jax, who struckout 10, to clear a two-run deficit and extend the Sox homer streak to 11 games. But they had only four other hits and their four-game winning streak came to an end. Abreu hit his 22nd homer into the visitors’ bullpen, putting one clear of it Harold Baines (221) on the list of all-time franchises and ties him great to Twins Tony Oliva for the fourth most of Cuban-born players. Abreu, who homered in four of his last seven games, extended his hit streak to a season-record eight games. Engel, who hit a 416-foot shot into midfield, homered for the seventh time in 31 games and 111 at bats. The lead held until Twins third baseman Willians Astudillo sent a knife from Dallas Keuchel that was inches inside the left field seats in the sixth inning, leaving the Twins leading 4-3. It followed a walk of two to Miguel Sano. That was a good plan, Keuchel said. I wouldn’t take that pitch back; it was well executed. But I walked four and gave up four runs. I can not do that. Keuchel (7-6, 4.51 ERA) gave up two runs in the first and sixth inning and closed with one strikeout. Three walks in the first inning, right? That’s where he struggled, La Russa said. Then he threw excellent, took out guys. Then he made a mistake. After the first inning, he was in control and gave us a chance to win. Grandal is getting closer catcher Yasmani Grandal progresses well and regularly takes strokes. He’s getting closer and closer to going on a minor league rehab assignment. Grandal tore a tendon in his right knee in Minnesota on July 5 and underwent surgery. Seby Zavala was the Sox starting catcher for the 12th time in the last 16 games. Zavala hits .212/.293/.423, but his defense and game-calling have given him the most starts over the southpaw Zack Collins (.197/.315/.338) since being recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on July 6. This and that After playing two games from his minor-league rehab assignment, center fielder Luis Robert will be off Wednesday afternoon and play against the Yankees in the Field of Dreams game Thursday night, La Russa said. Carlos Rodon starts Thursday against left-handed Yankees Andrew Heaney. Gavin sheets, in his first game since being given an option for Charlotte on Monday to make way for Robert, homered in his first at bat and doubled his second time for the Knights.

