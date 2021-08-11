Sports
30 Day Countdown, Day 25: Official Beer of the 2021 UW Football Season
It goes without saying that football and beer are a fantastic combination. Whether you’re watching the game on your couch, in a sports bar, or behind the stadium, chances are you’re preparing for the game with a cold beer or ice cold beer in hand. Over the past few years at UWDP, we’ve been mapping the beer landscape to choose an official beer of the season, and we’re back to help you with this important task.
Since I’ve tried every beer to prepare for this post*, I had to narrow the list down a bit. Of course the beer has to be local. While Oregon has some great hops and wonderful breweries, they definitely won’t be on this list. I also tried to choose a variety of beer styles to appeal to different taste profiles and needs. Not every time of day is suitable for a heavy IPA, and not every brewery is available in every location. With that in mind, let’s get to the beers.
*This statement is not true. I haven’t tried every beer.
Dru Bru Kolsch, Snoqualmie Pass
If you’ve never been to Dru Bru, it’s worth the trip to Snoqualmie Pass for one of the most scenic places to have a beer in the universe. I’m not a skier but there are great walks nearby and the superb Pie for the People (pizza) across the road. Kolsch originated in Cologne, Germany (Koln in Germany, hence the name). CraftBeer.com describes Kolsch as follows: Crisp, delicate and oh so drinkable, the German-style Kolsch is a beer hybrid, meaning that the production and subsequent beer drinking experience saddles up the qualities of both lager and ale. Perfect for hot summer days, these light and refreshing ale-pillar hybrids have become a favorite style of American craft brewers and beer aficionados alike. With a young child at home I have been exploring lower ABV beers for the past few years and this was a winner. It is light, but also tasteful. You can have more than one without falling over, but it won’t feel like you’re drinking water. As a bonus, many local Kroger stores stock this beer and other Dru Bru options, so it’s not hard to find. If you’re further south, there’s a Dru Bru tasting room in Tacoma, though I can’t vouch for that, as I did for the Snoqualmie vintage.
Bodhizafa IPA, Georgetown Brewing
I am constantly amazed at the high level of consistency and scale of Georgetown Brewing as a larger local brewery. The Rogers Pilsner, Johnny Utah Pale and Lucille IPA are exquisite and deserve a spot in the beer fridge. However, none are quite as good as Bodhi, one of the freshest and tastiest of all Washington IPAs. I’m not the only one who is a fan of this beer; it won the gold medal for American Style IPA at the 2016 Great American Beer Festival. I’m going to give bonus points to the brewery for incorporating a Point Break theme (Bodhizafa, Johnny Utah) into the beer names.
Mosaic Pale Ale, Stoup Brewing
There are enough microbreweries in Seattle that it would be very difficult to try them all. Still, Stoup stands out and is well worth a visit. The flagship brewery in Ballard if the kind of dingy, industrial charm that draws people to the neighborhood. Stoup opened a second, nicer location in Kenmore that a friend described as the original location [expletive deleted] a robin. Whatever, I don’t mind things that aren’t dirty. One of the virtues of Stoup is that they have a huge menu and almost everything is very good. From the more conventional to the adventurous, they really know how to make beer. If there’s a Stoup signature beer, it’s probably Mosaic, which you can get on tap or in cans at the brewery, and at a handful of local supermarkets. The taste has a nice balance between hops and malt. If you can’t find it in your nearest beer store, take a trip to the brewery.
Poll
What are you drinking this football season?
14%
Mosaic Pale Ale
(5 votes)
35 votes in total
Vote now
Pronunciation
I’m not sure there is a correct answer to this question, but I select the Dru Bru Kolsch and will probably take that to a majority of the tailgates I attend this year. If you want one of each, I wouldn’t blame you.
Sources
2/ https://www.uwdawgpound.com/2021/8/10/22609742/30-day-countdown-day-25-official-beer-of-the-2021-uw-football-season-washington-huskies-football
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]