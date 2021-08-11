30 Day Countdown, Day 25: Official Beer of the 2021 UW Football Season

It goes without saying that football and beer are a fantastic combination. Whether you’re watching the game on your couch, in a sports bar, or behind the stadium, chances are you’re preparing for the game with a cold beer or ice cold beer in hand. Over the past few years at UWDP, we’ve been mapping the beer landscape to choose an official beer of the season, and we’re back to help you with this important task.

Since I’ve tried every beer to prepare for this post*, I had to narrow the list down a bit. Of course the beer has to be local. While Oregon has some great hops and wonderful breweries, they definitely won’t be on this list. I also tried to choose a variety of beer styles to appeal to different taste profiles and needs. Not every time of day is suitable for a heavy IPA, and not every brewery is available in every location. With that in mind, let’s get to the beers.

*This statement is not true. I haven’t tried every beer.

Dru Bru Kolsch, Snoqualmie Pass

If you’ve never been to Dru Bru, it’s worth the trip to Snoqualmie Pass for one of the most scenic places to have a beer in the universe. I’m not a skier but there are great walks nearby and the superb Pie for the People (pizza) across the road. Kolsch originated in Cologne, Germany (Koln in Germany, hence the name). CraftBeer.com describes Kolsch as follows: Crisp, delicate and oh so drinkable, the German-style Kolsch is a beer hybrid, meaning that the production and subsequent beer drinking experience saddles up the qualities of both lager and ale. Perfect for hot summer days, these light and refreshing ale-pillar hybrids have become a favorite style of American craft brewers and beer aficionados alike. With a young child at home I have been exploring lower ABV beers for the past few years and this was a winner. It is light, but also tasteful. You can have more than one without falling over, but it won’t feel like you’re drinking water. As a bonus, many local Kroger stores stock this beer and other Dru Bru options, so it’s not hard to find. If you’re further south, there’s a Dru Bru tasting room in Tacoma, though I can’t vouch for that, as I did for the Snoqualmie vintage.

Bodhizafa IPA, Georgetown Brewing

I am constantly amazed at the high level of consistency and scale of Georgetown Brewing as a larger local brewery. The Rogers Pilsner, Johnny Utah Pale and Lucille IPA are exquisite and deserve a spot in the beer fridge. However, none are quite as good as Bodhi, one of the freshest and tastiest of all Washington IPAs. I’m not the only one who is a fan of this beer; it won the gold medal for American Style IPA at the 2016 Great American Beer Festival. I’m going to give bonus points to the brewery for incorporating a Point Break theme (Bodhizafa, Johnny Utah) into the beer names.

Mosaic Pale Ale, Stoup Brewing

There are enough microbreweries in Seattle that it would be very difficult to try them all. Still, Stoup stands out and is well worth a visit. The flagship brewery in Ballard if the kind of dingy, industrial charm that draws people to the neighborhood. Stoup opened a second, nicer location in Kenmore that a friend described as the original location [expletive deleted] a robin. Whatever, I don’t mind things that aren’t dirty. One of the virtues of Stoup is that they have a huge menu and almost everything is very good. From the more conventional to the adventurous, they really know how to make beer. If there’s a Stoup signature beer, it’s probably Mosaic, which you can get on tap or in cans at the brewery, and at a handful of local supermarkets. The taste has a nice balance between hops and malt. If you can’t find it in your nearest beer store, take a trip to the brewery.

Pronunciation

I’m not sure there is a correct answer to this question, but I select the Dru Bru Kolsch and will probably take that to a majority of the tailgates I attend this year. If you want one of each, I wouldn’t blame you.