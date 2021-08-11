Top 10 Players in the Peoria Area





PEORIA Richwood has three underclassmen who are among the best players of the field girls tennis scene in 2021. The rise of The Knights will coincide with a $1 million tennis court renovation. Dunlap, meanwhile, has 40 players on its varsity girls roster. Morton has a few sisters who can play 1-2 singles and the Illinois High School Association has so fargreen light given for a state series as sport continues to navigate the pandemic. It feels like a whole new era is beginning for girls’ tennis, like every member of the Journal Star’s 2020 players to watch list graduated. There’s plenty of talent ready to step up, and teams will immediately find out how they measure up when Richwoods stage a major tournament to kick off the season on August 20 in Dunlap. Here are the top 10 players to watch in the Peoria area, in alphabetical order: Shikha Agarwal, Dunlap The sophomore is one of only two returnees from Dunlap’s 2020-21 Geneseo Sectional Championship 3-peat. She spent the summer playing USTA Level 3-rated tournaments in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana and Illinois to gain experience. She was part of a Mid-Illini Conference doubles championship tandem last season that took second in sectionals. “She’s ready to take over the No. 1 singles this season,” said Dunlap coach Pat Gornik. “But at Dunlap, it’s a challenge because there are 8-10 girls who can compete for that spot through real-world challenge sessions.” Dunlap depth:The Eagles have 57 players on the boys’ tennis team. Now it’s a sectional champion Theresa Bartelme, Richwoods The freshman has a plus serve and her backhand is a dangerous weapon on the field. Another gifted college student, she grew up with teammate Olivia Reynolds in clubs in River City and Bradley University camps. Mary Breitbach, Notre Dame The junior was a surprise addition last season due to roster changes forced by COVID. She is a four-sport athlete in tennis, volleyball, basketball and track and field. “I prayed that she would choose tennis because this year volleyball is at the same time,” said Notre Dame coach Pat Lowder. “She did, and we feel so lucky to have her.” Ilyse Knepp, Morton The senior is ranked No. 1 in singles, a rapid rise for a player who only started playing tennis in the summer before her freshman year. “She’s made great strides,” said Morton coach Molly Thompson. “She struggled with shoulder problems last year and was operated on for a tear in November. She is back even better now.” Raegan Knepp, Morton The younger sister of Ilyse Knepp played as a freshman at the varsity last season. The sisters were able to draw 1-2 in singles. Phenomenal Season:Dunlap girls tennis wins third consecutive section title Carlie Miller, LaSalle-Peru The junior finished second in the 1A Ottawa Sectional Singles class last season. Olivia Reynolds, Richwoods “She has explosive speed with a lot of power and will play No. 1 singles,” Richwoods coach Terry Cole said of the freshman. “A veteran of Bradley University tennis camps, and also a gifted student.” Hattie Timmerman, Metamora The senior is a past all-Mid-Illini Conference roster. Sydney Watts, Notre Dame The senior anchored the number 1 singles slot for the Irish last season. “Many of the best girls in the area just played each other at Bradley University tennis camp,” said Notre Dame coach Pat Lowder. “It was a good opportunity for measurement and a chance for them to see and get to know their opponents.” Julia Wojtowicz, Richwoods The sophomore came over as a freshman last year from New York, where she was ranked 29th in the state. Her universal tennis ranking is 5 the same as former Journal Star Tennis Player of the Year Taylor Disharoon in Dunlap. She was third in the Geneseo Sectional last year and fourth in the Big 12 Conference in No. 1 singles. Dave Eminian is the Journal Star sports columnist covering Bradley men’s basketball, the Rivermen and Chiefs. He writes the Cleve In The Eve sports column for pjstar.com. Reach him at 686-3206 or [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @icetimecleve.

