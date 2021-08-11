South South Squad Takes Title in Hockey Night in Boston Tournament





In the midst of the summer heat, there was some cool stuff going on at the Haverhill Valley Forum hockey rink last month as part of the annual Boston Hockey Night Summer Showcase. Featuring some of the top high school hockey players in the state in action, Team South Shore won eight games in the span of five days to capture the Boys Major Showcase for the first time in years. The tournament has showcased some of the top high school hockey talents every summer since 1972. Led by Marshfield High Boys Hockey Head Coach Dan Connolly, the South Shore squad won every time they stepped on the ice with a roster dominated by players from Marshfield, Hingham and Braintree. This was a great group of kids. They bonded very quickly and were a lot of fun to coach, Connolly said. All the players are currently in their off-season training sessions, so they are in good hockey form despite it being the middle of summer. The team’s success was due to talent doing its job at every level on the ice. Aidan Healey (Marshfield) and Luke Merian (Hingham) were both brick walls between the pipes, the defense was solid every game and Connolly said he got something from all four front lines in every game. It was really a team effort and it seemed like it was a different player stepping up every game to give us what we needed to take the win, Connolly said. It was great to see them all team up in such a short time. Healey and Merian shared goalkeeping duties throughout the tournament and both made some big saves to keep the winning streak alive every game. We were 2-0 down in the title game when Luke (Merian) came up with a massive save that seemed to shake the team up. From there we checked things and won the match. Hingham High’s great forward Aiden Brazel topped the South Shore leaderboards throughout the tournament. Braintrees Garrett Coughlin and Carver-born Jackson Sylvester (Archbishop Williams) were right behind him on the scoreboard. In addition to getting their legs in shape for the upcoming hockey season, the Hockey Night in Boston Showcase is also an opportunity for colleges, postgraduates, and junior hockey teams to keep an eye out for some of the local high school hockey talents when they are starting. to plan for the future. Marshfield’s representatives on the championship’s South Shore team were Aidan Healey, Brady Clark, Jacob Hemmingway, Daniel Kane and Nicholas Souretis. The town of Hingham was represented by Luke Merian, Drew Carleton, Bobby Falvey, Chase McKenna, Aidan Brazel, Andrew Concannon and Billy Jacobus. Danny Keegan, Garrett Coughlin, Kyle Hutchinson and Nicholas Fasano came to the team from the city of Braintree. Also on the team were Cormac Flaherty (Quincy), Jack Silva (East Bridgewater/Xaverian), Nick Solari (Kingston) and Jackson Sylvester (Carver/Archbishop Williams). Email the reporter at [email protected] and you can follow him on Twitter, @DavidWolcott1.

