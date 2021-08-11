Manika Batra controversy: I know my duty, says national coach Soumyadeep Roy





The Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) has issued a show-cause announcement to star paddler and Olympian Manika Batra after she named national team coach Soumyadeep Roy as “Sutirtha Mukherjee’s personal coach” in a media interview. Batra was not happy that her coach, Sanmay Paranjape, was not allowed to sit in the corner during her match against Austrian 10th-seeded Sofia Polcanova. And she preferred to play singles without the national coach on the sidelines. Manika Batra at the Tokyo Olympics. – PTIA Roy, a former national champion in men’s singles, who played with Batra, Mukherjee and Co. at the Tokyo Games is unflappable. Why she (Manika) said that is what she is most familiar with. I was given the responsibility of the TTFI. I have been the national coach for the past four years and traveled with the team for Commonwealth Games, World Championships in Budapest without foreign coaches. I know my duty, Roy saidsports staron Wednesday. READ|

Tokyo 2020 Table tennis: China chooses gold for men’s team He thinks there can be an amicable solution to the misunderstandings, such as how it happened in the Asian Olympic qualifying tournament in Doha in March. In the Olympic qualifying, it was very clear that Manika .’s personal coach [Sanmay Paranjape] will sit for her match and I will sit for mixed doubles (Sharath Kamal-Manika), and Sharath and Sathiyan’s singles matches. For me it’s better if I know my trade. Whatever TTFI says, I’ll follow, Roy said. READ|

TTFI needs Manika Batra. give another reminder for show reasons Roy has nothing against personal coaches. They have a big role. There should be guidelines. TTFI should call on it sometime, said the 37-year-old. Suppose we go to CWG with 10 players, then we cannot have 10 personal coaches. Roy believes that the national coach can coordinate with the personal coach and work with the relevant player in the prescribed areas, on national camps. He disagrees that the top 50 should only be given the privilege of having a personal coach at major events. What’s wrong with someone who is ranked 70 or 80? [in the world] want a personal coach. They could still be a medal contender in CWG or ranked in 120s for that matter. How do we justify it? he said. With the Asian Table Tennis Championships scheduled to take place in Doha from September 28 to October 5, the TTFI is likely to clear up the confusion soon.

