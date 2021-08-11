Oakland As Game #113: Keep Fighting, Earn Comeback 10-Inning Win over Cleveland Indians

In June and July, the Oakland Ashes often fell one play short of turning a loss into a win. They don’t have that problem so far in August.

The As trailed early on Tuesday and got only five outs from their starting pitcher, but they fought back to tie the score in the 8th, then pushed over the go-ahead run in the 10th. There are a thousand ways they could have lost this game, but instead they did just enough to beat the Cleveland Indians 4-3 at Progressive Field and take their fifth straight win.

Towards the end of two innings, it looked like this wouldn’t be Ash night. Beginner Sean Manaea worked from the start, needed 35 pitches to get through the 1st inning, including a rare walk and a sharp RBI single to put Cleveland on the board. The 2nd was more of the same, filled with extremely long at bats and enough hits to score two more runs. Manaea was drawn with two outs on the board, after putting an additional 34 pitches into the frame.

Manea: 1 ip, 3 runs, 2 Ks, 3 BB, 5 hits, 69 pitches, 89.5 mph EV

The lefty wasn’t fooling anyone tonight as Cleveland consistently made deep counts and made solid contact. In his previous six starts, he walked a total of five batters out of 142 batters he faced, but in this game, he walked three out of a dozen batters. On top of that shaky control, his speed was just a tad below his season average.

when redeemer Burch Smith came in and scored the final of the 2nd inning, Oakland trailed 3-1 with their bullpen already in the game. And when yadda yadda yadda, they won.

bullpen game

The comeback started and ended with the As-bulpen, which gradually wrote a franchise history.

Smith hasn’t let an inherited runner score all year and in the 2nd inning, he left two more left behind by Manaea. After that, Smith chewed three more frames with near-perfection, knocking out 10 of the 11 batters he faced and allowing only a groundball single.

Smith: 3 ip, 0 runs, 2 Ks, 0 BB, 1 hit, 40 pitches, 88.7 mph EV

This was reminiscent of the dominant Smith we saw during his brief breakout campaign last summer. It was also encouraging to see that just hours after Oakland unleashed another quality illuminator, JB Wendelken, to keep Smith in the majors. Smith has been inconsistent this year, yielding a 4.99 ERA (now 4.50), and Wendelken himself has a history of successful relief efforts, but Smith gained the confidence and it couldn’t have gone better than what he offered tonight. His clutch performance was equally responsible for the eventual win.

Meanwhile, the reason either van Wendelken or Smith had to be dropped from the roster at all was to make way for top prospect AJ Puk come from the minors. After Smith finished cruising through the end of the 5th inning, Puk moved into the 6th and needed only 11 pitches to fly through three batters. The lefty ran at 96-98 mph as advertised with his new forearm slot, earning a few strikeouts.

From there it was the usual suspects. Yusmeiro Klein took the 7th, Sergio Romo the 8th, Lou Trivino the 9th, and Andrew Chafino the 10th. None of them gave up a single, although a couple of walks did reach base. Their teammates also backed them up with some great defenses, which will show up nicely later in the recap, but the most important for now are the zeros they put in the box score.

First time in #Athletics Franchise History The Bullpen throws a minimum of 8.1 innings, allows 1 hit or less, and allows no runs. 1920 vs Cle….Eddie Rommel threw 8.2 in relief but gave up an HR for his lone hit.

1958 at CWS – Bullpen threw 8.1 but allowed an HR for lone hit. David Feldman (@dfeldy) August 11, 2021

That’s a franchise record for a 121-year-old ball club. Never before has the bullpen made an appearance like tonight, with this magnitude of the workload and this level of complete silence from the opposition. Just brilliant, and luckily they didn’t let it go to waste.

Clutch touches

The Ashes stayed behind for most of the game, but they always kept it close.

After Manaea gave up a run in the 1st inning, Oakland tied it in the top of the second. Josh Harrison hit a double off the LF wall, and Sean Murphy hit a double against the CF wall to drive him home.

Cleveland re-took the lead with two more runs in the bottom of the second and Seth Brown answered back in the 4th with a solo homer.

That was Brown’s 14th dinger of the season, and he passed Matt Olson for the team’s highest homer rate, he has now gone deep every 15.7 at bats, compared to 16.2 for Olson.

The As needed only one more run to tie the score, which they eventually got in the 8th inning. starling march continued his recent spark plug antics, hit a single and then stealing second base to put himself in scoring position. Olson followed with another single, but Marte had to hold out in third place, he would have been out at the plate and he was damn almost kicked out and running back to third place, though the ensuing chaos handily enabled Olson to sneak his way to second base.

That’s what RISP master brought up Jed Lowrie, with one out and runners on second and third base. All he had to do was make contact and the match would be drawn, and the Professional Hitter got his job done.

This run is made almost purely by Marte’s bustle. If he doesn’t steal, the inning will probably just end in a few innocent hits. Even if he had gone from first to third on Olson’s hit, Olson would never have had a chance to move into second, so Lowries’ grounder would have been an inning-ending double play. Or even with the steal, if Marte hadn’t pulled a throw home and also a follow up to third base, then Olson holds again and Lowrie hits a GIDP.

Most stolen bases in first 10 games with Oakland #Athletics:

Starling Mars 2021 8

Dave Collins 1985 7

Matt Alexander 1975 6 For those wondering, Rickey had 7 in his first 10 games after rejoining the A’s in 1989 David Feldman (@dfeldy) August 11, 2021

In the 9th, Oakland tried to repeat that minor success. Having previously made his best Olson impression with a skyrocketing homer, Brown now made his best Marte impression by hitting singles and steal second to put himself in scoring position. He eventually stranded, but not due to a lack of effort on his part as he showed off his wide-ranging skills. (He also ran in the 7th.)

With the score still tied, the game went to extra innings and an automatic runner was placed on second base. Cleveland retired the first two batters of As, but then walked Olson on three pitches, that is, he worked out a 3-0 count and they signaled an intentional Ball 4 instead of challenging him. Lowrie brought that up, and again he came through.

Lowrie drove the tying run in the 8th and the go-ahead run in the 10th. He now hits .370 with runners in scoring position, the fourth best of all qualified MLB hitters.

It wasn’t the best overall match on the record, but it was just enough, and it also represented a mix of the old slump that worked out and the trade acquisitions that have an impact. Marte has added a new dimension with his speed and skills on the base, helping to create a crucial run at an important moment. But at the end of the day, the last thing they needed was just to… hit the ball a few times in clutch situations, and Lowrie did that twice, just like he did most of the summer.

Defense wins matches

While As’s throwing and batting were both memorable, tonight’s defense should not be overlooked.

In the 2nd inning, they turned a rare 6-4-5 double play. It was not whole a great game, because it needed a bobble by first Elvis Andrus to set it up, but from there it was all quick reflexes and even faster thinking. After his initial jingle, Andrus recovered and flipped to second place for the force out, and the lead runner’s hesitation gave Harrison time to throw him out at third base.

This was a bit of good defense, a bit of luck and maybe a touch of questionable baserunning, but it sure looked nice and ended well for green-and-gold.

In the 8th they turned another cool double play, and this one was extra clutch. Now that the game was even, Romo walked several batters and then served a sharp line drive. But the liner went straight for Andrus, who immediately threw to second base just in time to double the runner and end the inning. It could have been the game-winning hit, and instead, the rally was suddenly over.

that is Tony Kemp at the front desk at second base. He took over after Harrison was hit by a throw in the finger, but luckily Harrison’s X-rays were negative.

Kemp chipped again in the 9th. If this grounder comes through, it will be a walk-off single, but he made a dive stop and an off-balance feed to first place for the game-saving out.

In the 10th it was Matt Chapmans spin to shine. With the automatic runner on second base, the lead batter tore a 210 mph liner into left field. By all rights, it should have been a draw, but Chapman jumped and speared it to rob Cleveland. The next batter grounded out 104 mph on the line, but he was also there to devour it and deliver his usual cannon throw to first base. Platinum!

In June and July, the Ashes often fell one play short of turning a loss into a win. They don’t have that problem in August so far, and that can show up on the defensive side just as easily as it does on the offense.

Win in one run

From mid-June to late July, Oakland went 3-12 in one-run games. They have now won their first two such close matches in August. This Too Shall Pass begins to transform into That Did Indeed Pass, and the A’s warm up as the long pennant race drive approaches.