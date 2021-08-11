5 things to watch in the Helena high school football area this season | high school football

HELENA It may be hard to believe, but Montana’s high school football season isn’t even three weeks away.

This week, teams across the state are even starting to take to the practice field, and starting next weekend, we’ll begin to see the annual scrimmages signaling the return of one of fall’s best traditions.

As for local teams: Helena, Capital, East Helena, Townsend and Jefferson, there’s plenty to be excited about.

East Helena makes its debut as a varsity program under a new head coach, while three of the four programs made the postseason a year ago.

With some of the best players in the area back for their senior seasons, it should be another memorable season and here are five things to watch with kick-off just around the corner (August 27).

Rich in talent

The Last Chance Gulch proved to be a valuable mining area and college football coaches find the area also useful for mining talented recruits.

Helena High already has two Division I commitments as quarterback Kaden Huot and linebacker Marcus Evans verbally commit to the Montana Grizzlies.

Yet they are not the only local players interested in DI.

Townsend’sGavin Vandenacre visited the state of Montana this summer, and the exciting wideout, which was a top contender for the IR’s 2020 All-Area Offensive Player of the Year Award, has already interested multiple Frontier schools, including Carroll College.

The 6-foot-3, 175-pound Vandenacre earned All-State honors in football, basketball and track last year and was dominant for Townsend with49 catches for 1,140 yards (23.3 avg.) and 16 touchdowns as a wide receiver.

There are plenty of other local players who will end up playing collegiately in the Frontier or elsewhere, but those are three names you need to know as you head into the fall.

Can Helena end the drought?

The Helena High Bengals haven’t won a state football championship since 1932, but armed with two of the state’s top players in the 2022 recruiting class, including a quarterback, and a number of other veteran employees, Helena should be among the top contenders in Class AA this season.

Billings West, the 2020 runner-up, is likely to be the favourite, with a ton of talent coming back from last year’s squad that fell for Missoula Sentinel, but beyond that, the Bengals should have as much of a chance as anyone else.

Chase McGurran has the ability to be a two-way all-state performer at wide receiver and defensive back (2nd team all-state 2020), and the Bengals also have studs on the defensive line in Forrest Suero (1st team all-state). state 2020), state) and the offensive line in Josh Goleman (2nd team all states).

The planning is also favourable.

Sentinel, the only team to beat Helena in the regular season last year, will travel to Helena for a crucial game, as will Glacier, the other top three finisher in the West.

The Bengals will travel to Butte early this year (4th in Western AA in 2020) and will also play on behalf of Capital at Vigilante Stadium as the road team.

Helena got a first-round bye last season before losing to Bozeman in the playoffs, and home field advantage will once again be key as the Western AA champion hosts the state championship.

East Helena’s Debut Season

Led by new head coachTyler Murray East Helena will jump in his first-ever varsity season of football against Libby on August 27.

The game will take place in East Helena, under the lights and will be the start of a nine-game campaign for the Vigilantes who have played a sub-varsity schedule for the past two years.

Murray ledSt. Ignatius, an 8-man football program, to consecutive playoff berths before taking on the lead role at East Helena, which is now part of the Western A.

The top seven teams in the Western A advance to the playoffs, with five coming from the East to make up the 12-team playoff series.

Last year, the Vigilantes opened their new stadium and this season they will host a minimum of four varsity games there this year, starting with Libby and ending with Corvallis (October 8).

Can Bruins continue the success after the season?

Helena Capital is used to winning on the football field and the Bruins are entering the 2021 season on the heels of consecutive seasons with a playoff win, something no other local team can claim.

Although the Bruins were defeated by Billings West in the Class AA quarterfinals in 2019 and 2020, CHS took a playoff win on the road at Butte last season and certainly has its sights set on more playoff football in 2021.

The Bruins will have to replace starting quarterback Matt Burton, but should have a solid base game centered on running backs Dylan Graham and Carson DesRosier, as well as Jamie Michelotti who took an honorable mention on the offense last season.

Capital will also need to replace a slew of all-state performers on defense, but the unit will be backed by junior Talon Marsh, who was third on the team with 69 tackles and second in sacks (6). He also led the Bruins in loss tackles and will be a disruptive factor for head coach Kyle Mihelish.

Townsend a Class B contender?

The Bulldogs have one of the best receivers in the state at Vandenacre, but he’s far from Townsend’s only offensive weapon.

Trey Hoveland, who earned Class B All-State honors for the Bulldogs after throwing 26 touchdown passes last season and totaling 30, is also back.

If you add in the return of running back Tommy Stewart, who was an All-Area roster last season after averaging 4.4 yards per attempt and a total of 497 yards, Townsend has the potential to be offensively dangerous.

And with all that talent, the Bulldogs, quarter-finalists a year ago, should be able to make some noise in Class B again in 2021.