Barn tennis brings new family fun to Westhampton

Tennis is one of the most popular sporting activities in the Hamptons, with many potential players always looking for someone to teach them the basics or help them hone their beginner or advanced skills. In July, Tennis at the Barn, a new facility in Westhampton, celebrated its grand opening and began welcoming families and individuals to come and play, train, shop and relax.

Located in the former Eastside Tennis Academy, the owners of Tennis at the Barn have redesigned the space, redesigned courts and introduced a team of top players to offer a plethora of tennis and pickleball programs, private lessons, round robins, clinics , micro-competitions and private events. The team consists of experts not only in tennis and coaching, but also in the art of maintaining and growing a club.

Chief among them is General Manager and Director of Racquet Sports James McDonald, an International Pickleball Teaching Professional Association certified coach, elite professional of the American Professional Tennis Association and former state coach of Western Australia with 40 years of experience in the sport. He is joined by his wife, Kris, a former touring professional who achieved a world ranking of #90 on the WTA tour. Together they have coached tennis and pickleball players of all levels for years. Next to them are club head Rafael Coutinho, once a top South American tennis player, and staff professionals Frank Suarez and Marc Roura.

Those who attended Eastside Tennis Academy when it was open will find that while the layout of the club is largely the same, the courts and clubhouse have been fully repaired and look better than they have been in years. It has been redesigned and refurbished in the same footprint, McDonald says. But it’s not a reopening, it’s a new opening of a new club.

One of the major changes to the space is that some tennis courts have been converted into stand-alone pickleball courts, bringing the club’s total tennis courts to 11 Har-Tru tennis courts and four pickleball courts. There’s also a spectacular clubhouse, a comfortable upstairs lounge and a tempting pro shop.

McDonald explains that the owners are local residents who envisioned Tennis at the Barn to complement other tennis clubs in the area. The better we do it, the better they do it. I think there’s plenty of room for a club like us, which I think will benefit the whole community and not detract from other properties, he says. The more people play with us, the more they will also play at other properties. It’s a win-win for everyone, including the people who play. I think the clubs are all doing this together; were not partners, but all tried to promote the game and the sport.

Part of the reason Tennis at the Barn can co-exist with other clubs is its emphasis on being a family-friendly club that is inviting for all ages, from little kids to grandparents. Were really geared towards a family environment, McDonald says, adding that while this is a membership club, non-member families are more than welcome to rent courts for a fee to play.

Open seven days a week, Tennis at the Barns programs and social events are already in full swing and expected to grow as more and more families discover this Westhampton gem. The programs have been very well received, so everyone is really enjoying what they’ve been up to so far, and we hope to see more people, McDonald notes, adding that interested parties shouldn’t wait to check out the club as the outdoor tennis and Pickleball season comes to an end as it starts to cool down in the East End after Labor Day.

Tennis at the Barn is located at 142 Montauk Highway, Westhampton. For more information, visit tennisatthebarn.com.