Hockey sticks: top picks for beginners and amateur players | Most wanted products





If you are a beginner or a professional hockey player, what kind of stick do you prefer? When considering buying a good quality hockey stick, consider parameters such as kick point, shaft, flex, blade pattern, length and price. You may want a wooden hockey stick or a composite hockey stick. If you’re looking for power for your shots, composite hockey sticks are usually considered ideal and provide an improved power-to-weight ratio. So, if you are looking for hockey sticks, check out some of the popular purchase options available online in India: hockey sticks Congratulations! You have successfully cast your vote Log in to see results Purchase this high-performance hockey stick from Redlay that weighs about 700 grams. The offered hockey stick comes in a size of 37 inches and is known for its perfect finish and optimal performance. The hockey stick on offer is made of wooden double fiberglass and comes with an extra late bow with a 24mm bend and a j-shaped head. Price: Rs 897.

Get this impressive hockey stick from Alfa, which is appreciated for its dual-core performance technology and hybrid composite structure. This hockey stick is made of 10% carbon, 10% Kevlar and 80% fiberglass. In addition, the offered hockey stick comes with a PU ready grip and is known for its lightweight, sturdy construction and reliable performance. Price: Rs 2,199.

Buy this robust hockey stick from SUNLEY in a length of 36 inches. The hockey stick on offer is designed with the highest quality wood, ensuring durability, superior finish, attractive appearance and impeccable performance. In addition, the affordable hockey stick offered is ideal for practice sessions and available with a firm grip. Price: Rs 329.

Check out this awesome hockey stick from JJ Jonex that comes in a 36 inch size. The offered hockey stick is made of high-quality wood and has a superior finish. Available with a PVC grip, this hockey stick is known for providing more power to hit the ball with ease. Get this hockey stick appreciated for its durability, light weight and excellent stability. Price: Rs 449.

Don’t miss this superior hockey stick from DSC, which is made of high-quality wood. The offered hockey stick comes with rounded corners and straight side walls. Available with fiberglass reinforcement and a stick gripper, this hockey stick is professionally crafted for its perfect finish and optimum performance. Other features include attractive appearance, high grip, impressive strength and durability. Price: Rs 590.

SNS brings you this hockey stick in size 37 inches. The hockey stick offered is designed with 5% carbon, 90% fiberglass and 5% Kevlar fiber content. In addition, the offered hockey stick comes with an extra late bow (with a bend of 24 mm) and a j-shaped head. Available with a PU cushion grip, the hockey stick on offer weighs approximately 999 grams and is valued for its durable performance. Price: Rs 2,299.

Discover more hockey sticks here. Disclaimer: The Times of India journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change with offers from Amazon.



