Sharath has convinced the next generation that you can win at the Olympics: Kamlesh Mehta

Manika, ranked 63rd, was at her second Olympics, losing to world No. 16 Sofia Polcanova of Austria in straight games. However, Batras’ matches on the field were overshadowed by the issue of the coaches, asking her personal coach Sanmay Paranjape to be at the court during her matches, which was disallowed by the organizers.

However, Mehta did not comment on the matter, saying he would rather talk about performance on the table than anything else.

But Mehta said: In our time we had no personal coaches and there were times when we played without a coach. Many went to tournaments alone. Now the trend is for players to have their personal coaches who give so much time to their players. Even (badminton bronze medalist) PV Sindhu and others have said they wanted their coach and were comfortable with that. Things change since our time when we had a team coach, coaching was not that professional. Most were part-time coaches. Now you have professional coaches and that is good for the future. We see many ex-players going into coaching, their knowledge is being used in a good way. It is a good sign for Indian sport.

Mehta went on to discuss the performance of Indian rowers at the 32nd Summer Games and said the performance of the Indian TTs was very good for two reasons. If I have to see every event, we put on a good show. Sharath and Manika reaching the third round was the highlight. Sharath playing so well against Ma Long was the second highlight. Even for Sutirtha Mukherjee who played in the Olympics for the first time, the way she won the first match of a player (Linda Bergstrom from Sweden) whose style was such that she was not very comfortable and who she already of her once, was creditable. Sathiyan Gnanasekaran played well in his first Olympics. He was under a bit of pressure against Hong Kong’s Lam Siu-hang, but he has the years with him so he can look positively ahead. Somehow Sathiyan let go of the chances and especially in the last game the opponent was very sharp.

Mehta, former coach of the national TT team, elaborated on the individual performance, saying: The way Manika fought back in her second round match against Ukraine’s Margaryta Pesotska after she was on the brink of losing was brilliant. Pesotska, ranked 32, was with Manikas style of play. Because Manika plays with a long pimple (magic rubber or funny rubber) on the one hand, some players are comfortable with it and others are not. Those players who are familiar with such rubbers turns out to be an advantage for them. Here we could see that Pesotska was very comfortable. She had no problem at all and for Manika to win, she really had to change her strategy. She started to switch from forehand to backhand. After that, winning after defeat only showed the fighting spirit. In the third round match against Sofia, Manika was able to play better. But Sofia was clear and didn’t give Manika a chance.

As for Suthirtha, after winning her first match, it was difficult to look at her playing style and Fu Yus (Portugal) playing style against opponent Fu Yus (Portugal). Her forehand game didn’t work at all, and the highly experienced Fu used her forehand to easily win 4-0.

And Sathiyan, who played his very first game, could have been a bit at a disadvantage. He started well with a 3-1 lead, but Lam Siu-hang put pressure on him. Once it went 3-all, Sathiyan was under more pressure than Lam. Therefore, the fourth game was not an exciting match.

Mehta said the Indian TT should build on these achievements in Tokyo and look for better results. He said Indian TT is healthy. This achievement at the Olympics should be motivating for the next generation. We must immediately start planning the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. Within a year we will have the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games. It won’t be easy to hold on to what we did in 2018. We face a tough task. We need to work harder and hopefully the restrictions should be lowered so that training is easy from now on.

Saying Indian TT is healthy, Mehta said there are others besides Sharath and Sathiyan who are doing well. Sathiyan is in the top 40 (37th rank). Harmeet Desai improves tournament after tournament. He is a very good third player at the moment. On the national circuit, he has won the national title. He has also won the Commonwealth. Manav Vikash Thakkar is coming. With another year or two of hard work from him, he’ll be there.

The other good thing is in TT, a few years ago TTFI made a very good progressive step by encouraging more and more players to participate in international tournaments. They allow players for private coaching, some go to tournaments. Today we have 40 players in the top 100 in different categories, starting under 12 years. A pipeline is being built. If we look at it in a broader sense, if our players get exposure at a young age, they can broaden their vision and start doing well. There is a bright future for Indian TT.

Mehta said another encouraging sign today is that the girls and women are going abroad to train and play. He said: In the old days, boys and men traveled more. Now many girls travel. That’s another plus. In our day, women hardly went out except for government-approved tournaments and mandatory tournaments. Now they also go for coaching, training, foreign coaches and advice coaches. A bond is created. Many ex-players also come into coaching. That’s good for Indian TT too. In that regard, I am very confident that Indian TT will do better. There will be a Sharath or a Manika every now and then. You can’t make them every day. Those occasional players motivate enormously.

Mehta, who is also the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) director, said playing in overseas competitions helped the Indian TT, but a similar competition in India would take time to develop.

It’s not easy to create a league of that status. We did that by creating UTT, which is not a competition in itself, but an event, because we wanted the Indian players to have the advantage of playing in their own country, in front of a TV audience, and letting players be with them for 21 days, bonding, strategies. By doing this you get that sense of what they are doing and you learn a lot. When you play with them, you start to believe that you can win. I feel that UTT has benefited the players and the sport in India. It created Brand India. Players are much more open about coming to India. Previously we had a lot of international open tournaments, but we had problems attracting players to come to India. With India Open, federation support and UTT, we have been able to break through that barrier. We have a lot of players who want to come to India. But creating a league like the Bundesliga or Polish is a long-term affair. It will take time to do that.

TT is a sport based on opponents. Your game depends on the reaction of the opponent. It’s not like a standalone sport like shooting, archery, billiards or golf where you focus on yourself. Moreover, in TT, another factor that you should not forget is the equipment. There are so many types of rubber that have their own specialty and properties, which is not the case with other racket sports. All these rubbers (on TT bats) have their own characteristics. The more you play with them, the more it helps you get better. That is why you should play abroad. Sharat is a clear example. He has been playing in foreign leagues for over a decade and you can see the change in him. Sathiyan and Harmeet went and said they learned and benefited a lot. Until we have our own league, we have to encourage more and more to play abroad. Our schedule should be such that it encourages Indians to play in the leagues and that experience will help build their game and our image.

