Montez Sweat Hopes He And Chase Young Can Break NFL’s Combined Pocket Record





After both having outstanding seasons in 2020, the Washington Football Team’s star performers Chase Young and Montez Sweat are firmly in talks as the best pass rush duo in the NFL. However, Sweat has bigger goals than he and Young are just that. Speaking to local reporters after practice on Tuesday, Sweat said he hopes his and Young’s combination can break the NFL’s combined sack record by two players in one season. “We talk about it all the time, breaking records and stuff like that,” Sweat said. “Personally, I want to get the combined pocket record that the guys got back before. We talk about it all the time.” The current combined sack record is 39, which was set by Vikings duo Chris Doleman and Keith Millard in 1989. Doleman sacked the quarterback 21 times alone that season, with Millard just behind him with 18 sacks. Both players were, of course, named to the first-team All-Pro squad that season. To reach that goal in 2021, Sweat and Young will need to significantly increase the number of bags they each take up. Sweat led Washington by nine sacks a season ago, with Young just behind him at 7.5. For that tandem to top the 39 combined QB takedowns of Doleman and Millard, both Washington Pass rushers will need to more than double their sack count from 2020. What could hurt Sweat and Young’s chances of surpassing that record is their own teammates. Washington’s defensive front is brimming with talent, as all four of the team’s defensive linemen can also go after the quarterback. Take, for example, Jonathan Allen, who has recorded seasons of eight and six sacks, respectively, in two of the past three years. Washington’s defense finished second in sacks last year, despite no player in that category having double digits. That’s just a testament to how deep the Burgundy and Gold’s pass rush unity is. While it seems a bit of a longshot that Washington’s pass rush tandem will come close to breaking that record, Sweat believes he and Young have a chance to do just that. “We’re both dynamic players. That’s all. We have two dynamic players aligned. You can make things happen,” Sweat said.

