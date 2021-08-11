Chris Cairns in intensive care after heart surgery





IMAGE: St Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney said Chris Cairns, admitted on Tuesday, is in “a serious but stable condition” in intensive care. Photo: Carl Court/Getty Images Former New Zealand all-rounder Chris Cairns is in an intensive care unit at a Sydney hospital after undergoing cardiovascular surgery last week following a major heart incident in Canberra. According to St Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney, Cairns, who was admitted on Tuesday, is in “serious but stable condition” in intensive care. His wife Melanie Cairns said the cricketer had surgery in Canberra late last week following a “major medical incident” but that due to the seriousness of his condition he had to be transferred to St Vincent’s for another surgery. “Chris’ family and friends are encouraged by the respectful and warm manner in which this terrible news has been reported and received by the public, both in New Zealand and around the world, and thanks everyone for their warm wishes, prayers and kind words” she said in a statement Wednesday. New Zealand media outlet Newshub reported Tuesday that 51-year-old Cairns had suffered an aortic dissection — a tear in the body’s main artery. “We are deeply concerned to hear about Chris Cairns’ medical emergency,” Cricket New Zealand boss David White said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with his family in Aus and here in NZ. Chris is a much loved husband, father and son – and remains one of our best all-rounders. We hope he will make a full recovery.” Cairns played 62 Tests, 215 one-day internationals and two Twenty20 matches for New Zealand between 1989-2006. His father Lance also represented New Zealand in cricket. The news of his health setback shocked New Zealand, where former teammates expressed condolences to his family. “It’s absolutely devastating. It’s the worst news you can get,” former New Zealand team-mate Chris Harris told local media. Cairns has lived in Canberra for several years. After retiring from international cricket, he was the subject of match fixing allegations in India as captain of the Chandigarh Lions in the defunct Indian Cricket League (ICL) in 2008. He denied any wrongdoing and fought several legal battles to clear his name, winning a libel suit against former Indian Premier League chairman Lalit Modi in 2012. In 2015, he was acquitted of perjury in connection with the libel case after being charged by Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service. Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum, who testified against Cairns at the perjury trial, said the cricket community was suffering along with Cairns’ family. “It’s a difficult topic to talk about. We haven’t seen each other in a long time,” said McCullum, a host of New Zealand radio station SENZ. “Our relationship is completely unimportant, the fact is that Chris is a father and also a son of Lance and (mother) Sue. “Today my family and I think about the people who are suffering.”

