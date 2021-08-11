Thinking about gold medals, football and more football – Washington Daily News

I’ve always loved to run, but never early in the morning until COVID hit. It could also be a matter of age, but either way, my goal is to be up and down by 6:45 am. Most days I’m close, but sometimes it’s 7.

The health benefits of walking are well known, so I’m not wasting any space, but I encourage you to get outside as much as possible. At this time of year, the morning is best before the heat and humidity really kick in.

Even after nearly two years of daily trips up Main St. and along the waterfront, I’m amazed at how beautiful our city is in the morning.

I think the nicest place is on East Main at Jacks Creek near Havens Gardens. It is truly an inspiring sight to watch the sun burn the mist from the river as it rises.

I see many familiar faces every morning as people of all shapes, sizes, races and genders take advantage of the cooler conditions to start their day the right way. I think people are friendlier in the morning because greetings are often exchanged. I don’t use headphones so I can fully absorb the nature around.

Phase one of the newly renovated promenade is fantastic and sets the tone for the rest of my trip. The glistening water and green grass of Mac Hodges Festival Park, combined with a gentle breeze, fully awaken my brain and the thoughts of what I write about that day begin to creep in. Here’s a glimpse of this morning’s musings, mostly in the form of questions.

Now that Bam Adebayo has won an Olympic gold medal with the US basketball team, wouldn’t it be cool if he took it home to Beaufort County one day so we could see it (and him)? Bam Day would be great. Let’s work on it before training camp starts.

WDN’s football preview returns from a COVID-19-induced hiatus in the August 18 print edition. It is my first attempt at such an undertaking and it is a lot of work. Hopefully you will find it informative and perhaps reassuring that there will be a regular season soon. The preview has been occupying most of my thoughts for the past three weeks, so I’m glad it’s finally finished. Thanks to my boss, the area coaches and their players for helping me make it happen.

Another thought popped up during my preview research. Why does the Southsides football stadium not have a name?

Some cited former coach Dwayne Kellum as a good candidate. Hes the most successful coach in program history and led the Seahawks to a pair of 1A state championship game appearances. Seems logical to me.

Washingtons is named after Choppy Wagner and Northside plays at Bing Mitchell Field, so why not Kellum Stadium?

Speaking of the Seahawks, don’t forget they host the jamboree at 6pm on Wednesday.

Washington, Northside, Dixon, Jones Senior and Spring Creek join Southside for a series of 20 play matchups from the 40-yard line on both sides of the field. Four teams will play while two rest.

Two teams perform 10 offensive moves and then switch to defense.

The Seahawks start against Washington, while Northside takes on Jones in the first round and the Pam Pack in the second.

There will be a pre-Anchor Bowl showdown between the Panthers and Seahawks in the fourth round.

Admission is $5 with all proceeds benefiting Southside’s athletic department.

That’s a lot of thinking for an hour in the morning. Hope to see you on the boulevard.