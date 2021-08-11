Major Biden gives us a taste of where his tennis balls are

WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 05: US President Joe Biden makes remarks during an event on the South Lawn of the White House on August 5, 2021 in Washington, DC. Biden commented on the government’s efforts to strengthen US leadership on clean cars and trucks. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

It appears that Major Biden is back at the White House after his weekend getaway with his parents in Delaware. So what does that mean? It means a new post on Oval Pawffice’s social media accounts.

And what better way to get back to work than with a new social media post gives us a taste of where exactly his tennis balls turn up in the White House? Sure, the post mentioned a bit of politics, but we were here for the tennis ball details.

We all know that Major Biden isn’t a tennis player, but that doesn’t mean he can’t appreciate the fluffy green balls that allow him to play to his heart’s content. And in the latest Oval Pawffice post, it sure looks like he’s showing his appreciation for these green bits of fun.

Major Biden shows us two places where his tennis balls show up in the White House

So where exactly do Major’s tennis balls show up? It appears that there is one ball at eye level on the presidential desk. It is a perfect place for the first dog to see his ball at all times. It’s all about easy “pawccess,” according to the pup.

And second place seems to be on the sidewalk near the grounds outside the Oval Office (it’s the sidewalk near the walkway between the White House and the presidential residence). And that makes sense for Major, but it can be a little dangerous for the rest of us if we don’t pay attention to what’s in the middle of the sidewalk.

We love this sneak peek of where Major Biden’s tennis balls end up in the White House. It was a nice bit of lightness to really start the week with.

To see the actual message from the Oval Pawffice, you can see it here:

What do you think? Do you like these sneak peeks from Major? What would you like to see more of the Oval Pawffice? Let us know.