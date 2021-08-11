Three Players to Focus on in Washington’s New England Preseason Opener

In the past, the arrival of the preseason was met with lukewarm excitement and, at worst, long moans at best. But after missing out in 2020, and with where the Washington Football Team is trending, the Burgundy and Gold’s opener vs. the Patriots on Thursday quite memorable.

You can watch the game at 7:30 PM on NBC-4 and NBC Sports Washington. Keep an eye out for these three players. It could be a particularly important step toward making Ron Rivera’s roster.

Steven Sims

Sims has looked more like the 2019 edition of himself so far than the 2020 edition at camp, which is quite encouraging for him. In 2019 he was an unpolished but slippery offensive threat, but under Rivera in 2020 he was ineffective and much less dynamic.

A handful of positive drills won’t be enough to win over his head coach, though, especially when the wide receiver depth map is much busier than last year. That’s why Sims need to stand out against the Pats, and for him that means securing every catch (drops have plagued him before) and letting defenders miss on the way to big wins. Doing something like a punt returner would also be hugely helpful.

Sims is limited on the outside; injuries will always be a concern thanks to his small size, and that size means he doesn’t contribute much as a blocker either. However, as an uneducated rookie two campaigns ago, he was downright dangerous in the open field. Reminding Rivera of that fact in the exhibition opener is certainly the top of his mind.

Sam Cosmic

Cosmi has recovered from a rocky start to camp, which was to be expected. While Cosmi’s first 1-on-1 and 11-on-11 reps were worrisome, Brandon Scherff told reporters that when he was a rookie, he felt his performance improved quickly down the line during his first bout as he became more of a rookie. grew accustomed to the speed of NFL rushers and delved into his own movie. Cosmi seems to be following a similar path.

Now, instead of having to deal with the likes of Chase Young and Montez Sweat, Cosmi should get some quality work against unknown edge foes as he continues to try to lock up the starting right tackle gig.

Will his technique hold up in live action? Will he be able to adapt to a new set of opponents? And how physical will he get up close? Those are three important things to watch as the second-rounder makes his quasi-debut on Thursday.

Peyton Hairdresser

Barber’s inclusion can be confusing at first. After all, he averaged just under 2.7 yards per carry in 2020 and saw his longest attempt go for…seven yards. So why pay attention to him?

Well, first off, he’s slimmed down this off-season, and to be fair, he’s shown a little more for Washington since the change. He’s also shown solid hands coming out of the backfield, and generally not appearto be so plodding.

Second, Barber will have to turn away Lamar Miller and likely preseason hero Jaret Patterson to stay with the club. Antonio Gibson and JD McKissic are key parts of the attack, but behind those two is a place up for grabs.

As long as Gibson and McKissic stay healthy, whoever takes that other spot won’t be asked to do a ton in 2021. But if one of that pair goes down, remember Gibson had a toe injury that limited him in the latter. piece from last time. years, then that guy will be trusted for a good amount of money. Let’s take a look at Barber to see if he’s in better shape to handle that responsibility.

Washington’s preseason game against New England will air on NBC-4 and NBC Sports Washington at 7:30 PM. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. with Washington Football Kickoff Live on NBC Sports Washington.