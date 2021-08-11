Australia Cricket 2021, Australia vs Bangladesh, Justin Langer heated discussion with Cricket Australia employee, news, report, video





Australian cricket coach Justin Langer was reportedly involved in a heated public showdown with a Cricket Australia staffer after the Aussies fell to their first-ever series defeat in Bangladesh. According to The ageAustralian team manager Gavin Dovey took aim at a CA digital staffer via a video posted on cricket.com.au Bangladesh celebrates after a 3-0 lead in the recently concluded twenty20 series of five games. The CA employee reportedly held out against Doveys’ complaints, before Langer confronted the employee shortly after. Watch India’s Tour of England live and on demand on Kayo. New to Kayo? Try now 14 days free > < style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Aussie batsmen exposed flaws | 03:10 The age According to sources, at least a dozen people saw the incident that took place at the team hotel, and the report states that some players were stunned and with a sense of unease about what had happened. Langer has previously come under fire for his intense management style and mood swings, messages he admitted earlier this year served as a wake-up call. Given the disappointment of recent tours of the West Indies and Bangladesh, the Australian mentor faces a difficult task to turn the teams’ fortunes for the T20 World Cup later this year. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> ICC launches Olympic cricket bid | 00:34 Regarding the recent incident in Bangladesh, Langer made no comment, while Dovey publicly stated: A healthy team environment includes the opportunity to have honest and frank discussions, whether between players, support staff or others within the team environment, whichever the case. here. There was a difference of opinion and we agreed that we disagreed on some issue. In hindsight, it was one of those cases that should have happened privately. I fully own it. Per The ageLanger and the traveling staff member later discussed the matter again in an effort to resolve the issue.

