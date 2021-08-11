Football training report: August 10

Event location: Oudoor practice fields

Oregon’s Defense Learned Under New Coordinator Team DeRuyter this off-season, and the UO attack consumes a more robust version of coordinator Joe Moorhead ‘s playbook after a shortened 2020 season. So maybe it made sense that the first few practices of this preseason camp weren’t marked by an overwhelming number of big plays.

From Tuesday, however, that started to change. It was the Ducks’ second practice this preseason in shells, and both sides of the ball seemed to be playing a step faster physically and mentally. And the great plays followed.

continues CJ Verdell and Travis dye were longer. There with explosion plays through the air, from Anthony Brown until Mycah Pittman in 7-on-7, and Jay Butterfield until Byron Cardwell in 11-on-11. Verone McKinley III had another interception. And seemingly every time a run game ended with a loud thud on scrimmage, it was linebacker Justin Flowe make the game.

“Good physical exercise; really, really physical”, UO coach Mario Cristobal said afterwards. “Guys do a good job of maintaining and enforcing the standards we practice with.”

Tuesday’s practice came the day Oregon was revealed as the No. 12 team in the preseason coaches’ poll. If that lofty projection went to the Ducks’ minds at all, it certainly didn’t seem like it when training began.

“The whole focus is on our process, that 1-0 mentality,” said Cristobal. “It’s that next meeting, it’s that next walk-through, it’s that next representative.”

Normally the Ducks could have been in full pads as early as Tuesday. However, under the new NCAA acclimation rules for the preseason camp, the first day of full pads is Thursday.

So while the Ducks seemed to be cornering this preseason camp on Tuesday, there are more hurdles to overcome as the physical intensity continues to ramp up.

“When football pain kicks in, you want to see guys fight on,” Cristobal said. “You want to see guys with the mentality to get out there and practice just as hard.”



Other highlights: One of Flowe’s big run-stops came in an 11-on-11 period, and on the next rep cornerback Jaylin Davies hit a receiver just after the ball arrived and fired it. With the threes in that exercise, Jabril McNeil came off the edge for a tackle for loss. In the 7-on-7 period, Brown Seven McGee matched a linebacker and hit him for a touchdown, with Johnny Johnson III throwing a block into the field to make sure it was a scoring move. Ty Thompson beautifully led Korbin Williams for another touchdown, throwing a pass just over the defender and hitting Williams.

For the second day in a row, freshman Jackson Powers Johnson and Logan Sagapolu stood out in 1-on-1 pass-rush practice. The Ducks did red zone drills for the first time this preseason. One of the best replays of the day was from Johnson, who made a catch in the end zone despite excellent coverage from Mykael Wright . Later in practice during another red zone scenario, linebacker Micha Roth took a tackle for loss with the threes, and on the next rep Louie Cresto jumped on a loose ball after a muffled exchange. In a period of third-down plays, each of Oregon’s top three nickels had a pass breakup Bennett Williams , Jeffrey Low and Marko Vidackovico .

Other observations: The kick-off return team got its first replays of this preseason on Tuesday. Wright and Johnson were once again deeply together with the first unit, Kris Hutson joined Bassa back deep with the twos, and McGee and Cardwell were paired up together with the threes. corner back Dontae Manning was a blocker with the No. 2 return unit. With those on the field, his position coach, Rod Chance , offered him a pop quiz, in which he asked Manning what call had been made for those, and what his responsibility would be if he were on the field. The freshman made it. freshman nose Jayson Jones got a handful of reps with the No. 1 defense, and Trikweze Bridges continued to share time with Manning on the corner.

