Manika Batra, G. Sathiyan Reunited in Mixed Doubles





G. Sathiyan and Manika Batra have decided to reunite in mixed doubles in a bid to celebrate Indian table tennis at the 2024 Olympics. The duo will kick off their second essay with the Hungarian Open in the coming weeks, the first World Tour event in the new Olympic cycle. The development comes just two weeks since Manika and A. Sharath Kamals represented India in mixed doubles in Tokyo. The duo, who earned India a historic first Asian table tennis medal at the same event in 2019, had qualified for the Olympics after beating the world’s number five Lee Sangsu and the world’s number five Jihee Jneon in the qualifiers. READ|

I know my duty, says national coach Soumyadeep Roy during Manika Batra controversy Sathiyan and Manika discussed it after returning from Tokyo. We as personal coaches feel they have the best shot at all multidisciplinary competitions in the next three years, said S. Raman, Sathiyan’s personal coach, sports star on Wednesday. READ|

TTFI needs Manika Batra. give another reminder for show reasons We’ve written to all relevant authorities about laying out a roadmap for their mixed doubles pair leading up to Paris 2024. Raman will watch the duo from the sidelines in Budapest as the former national champion will travel with his division. Sathiyan and Manika have had a fruitful time as a combination early in their careers. In the last match they played as a team, the duo defeated Sharath and Mouma Das to win the bronze medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. Sathiyan, Raman, Manika and her personal coach Sanmay Paranjape had a round of discussions before both players wrote to the Table Tennis Federation of India, Sports Authority of India and Target Olympic Podium Scheme officials last week. Sharath, the veteran, wished the duo the best, albeit a little disappointed at the lack of communication. I wish them both the best, but it would have been better if one of them had communicated their decision to me before I heard from the federation, he said.

