Afghan Cricket Team Leading in Sri Lankan Batting Coach





The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) is likely to sign a new batting coach from Sri Lanka for their upcoming series against Pakistan. The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr. Hamid Shinwari had confirmed the same. However, he has not revealed or mentioned a specific name from Sri Lanka that has been approached for the task. However, according to sources, Hashan Tillakaratne could be their first choice for the job. Tillakaratne is currently the women’s team coach and it is clear that he can only take on the mantle if he is approached for the long term and not just for one series. Speaking from Kabul, Shinwari had stated Lance Klusner (South Africa is our head coach and Irish all-rounder John Mooney will be our field coach). We will be hiring a Sri Lankan batting coach as reported by Deccan Chronicle. If this happens, it should be noted that this would be the third recent case of a Sri Lankan coach being hired by a foreign team. Rangana Herath is currently working with the Bangladesh Cricket Team. The team showed great character to win the series against Australia. Former Australian pacemaker Shaun Tait has been appointed as Afghanistan bowling coach Former Australian speedster Shaun Tait was appointed bowling coach of Afghanistan on Monday, August 9. Tait was part of the Australian team that won the 2007 ICC Cricket World Cup. He had scalped a total of 23 wickets in the tournament. He also played in the Australian side who finished second in the 2010 ICC T20 World Cup. Shaun Tait is a level 2 certified coach from Cricket Australia (CA). He has coached several national and some international franchise teams, including Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League (BBL). On the Afghanistan-Pakistan series, the two teams will compete for three ODIs. Certain discussions were held about Afghanistan, where a series of three countries were held, including Australia and the West Indies. However, it is clear that there has been no development on this point.

