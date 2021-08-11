Noles gets ONE vote in 2021 preseason coaches poll





The FSU football schedule has been 21-26 since 2017, winning just three games in 2020. The FSU roster has talent, but is not nearly as talented as the major FSU teams. However, the logo should remain as the Noles received ONE vote in the Preseason Coaches’ Poll released Tuesday afternoon. The usual suspects topped the list. It’s a preseason poll and it doesn’t mean much because no games have been played yet. There are a number of teams ranked that don’t have things so high on the list. Why is Texas A&M at number 6 when they barely beat an exhausted team from North Carolina in their bowling game last year. Why is Notre Dame number 7 when they lost a ton to last year’s team last year. The same goes for Florida, and Oregon was 4-2 last season, beating an overrated USC team. Miami defeated no one of importance last season. Man, I know last year was a weird year with COVID, but some of these rankings don’t make sense. Coaches preseason Top 25 poll 1-Bama

2-Clemson

3-OR

4-OhioSt

5-Georgia

6-A&M

7-NLady

8-IowaSt

9-UNC

10-Cincinnati

11-Florida

12-Oregon

13-LSU

14-USC

15-Wisconsin

16-Miami

17-Indiana

18-Iowa

19-Texas

20-PenSt

21-Washington

22-OklaSt

23-Louisiana

24-Coast Carolina

25-OleMiss — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 10, 2021 Final Thoughts One final note on this list doesn’t make much sense. FSU football got ONE vote in the other voting area. I know the FSU managed to upset No. 5 North Carolina last year, but who gave them one vote? I’ve said it several times, I expect FSU to improve last year, but they need to show it on the field before awarding them with votes. That’s why I have a problem with polls for the season, because it becomes a vote for the most famous program. Heck, FSU football finished 12-2 at the end of the 2012 season and entered the 2013 season at number 12 in the preseason coaches poll. That team became the best team in college football history. I know it gives people something to talk about, but I wish they would do away with pre-season polls and only rank teams after a few weeks into the season. Those rankings would reflect a much more accurate ranking than what we have today.

