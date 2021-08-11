Sports
Minnesota Wild Top 25 Under 25: Missed the Cut
The acclaimed Hockey Wilderness Top 25 Under 25 is back and would give any young(ish) player a fine tooth. Determining their position against other young(ish) players can be a big task in the midst of this active offseason for our favorite hockey club, but it’s something we just have to do.
Sure, every NHL team has tons of talent under 25, but they can’t all be the top 25 spot. Here are some Minnesota players who weren’t necessarily close to the rankings, but will have a chance in the years to come.
C Bryce Misley
The 21-year-old center got his first taste of professional hockey this season, playing in nine games for the Iowa Wild after completing his four years at the University of Vermont. He’s not a high-scoring centerman, having scored 10 points during his collegiate career, but he showed at least a flash of ability to hit three points during those first nine in the AHL.
Drafted in the fourth round of the 2017 NHL Draft, Misley will continue his sojourn in the minors, just one step away from the major leagues, after signing an AHL contract with Iowa last month. An attacker destined to become a farmhand has a big hill to climb, but it’s certainly been done before and he’s got time on his side.
D Fedor Gordeev
The towering 6-foot-7 defender has played over 250 games in the OHL for three different teams and, like Misley, got his first small taste of the AHL this season, appearing in seven games.
Gordeev won’t scare you away with his offensive production, but he’s just a very large dude that’s an option in his later years. Still at 22 and still some room to grow in his game, he has signed an NHL contract with the Wild, so there’s always that door ajar for him to walk through and in a very physical role in bottom pairing . He just didn’t do it for our staff to see him as a top 25 player, especially with the other defenders available.
RW Nick Swaney
The couple’s veteran, nearly 24-year-old Swaney is From Here, hailing from Lakeville, Minnesota. A seventh round draft pick in 2017, he went to the University of Minnesota-Duluth and this is now just a trend was able to play his first professional hockey games after his season ended.
A more talented player about to make some lists, he finished his senior year in the NCAA with a point per game, scoring 28 in the same number of games and earning a goal and an assist in the six AHL games he appeared in.
He does have an NHL contract, so at least the Wild believes in him that much, and it helps that he’s a kid from the hometown.
G dirty Baribeau
One of the goalkeepers aptly describes Baribeau and his contribution as a wild prospect. The 22-year-old undrafted netminder has bounced between the ECHL and AHL for his two years as a professional and has put in some decent results in the abridged AHL season, scoring a 2.54 goals against average and a save rate of 0.914.
Now that Jesper Wallstedt and Hunter Jones are more of the esteemed goalkeepers, can we really imagine having three of those crazies on the final roster? Maybe, but we didn’t.
C Josh Pillar
Even though Pillar was over the top when he was selected in the 2021 NHL draft, he still hasn’t reached that commonplace of being regarded as one of the top Wild prospects at age 19. He is certainly a center to look forward to, with 29 points in 22 games for the WHLs Kamloops Blazers during their shortened season, but one who should not necessarily be considered a phenomenon or an established player.
Perhaps that will change over time as he enters the professional game in 2022-23, but it’s still a long way off and he could get there one day.
RW Mitchell Chaffee
At the age of 23, Chaffee was able to end his NCAA career in 2020 and start a fresh, new professional outlook with the Iowa Wild in their weird and wacky season. He was able to impress, racking up 17 points in 28 games for his first foray into the AHL in the midst of a pandemic.
Chaffee was signed as an unwritten free agent in March 2020 and has the potential to become a Very Good AHL striker this season and watch closely next year, but it’s just too early to say. Hell might even make its NHL debut this season if there are injuries, who knows? The potential is there, but it just isn’t enough for us to really put him on the same list as some established young players.
D Nate Benoit
Literally the latest NHL draft from the Wild, Benoit is a late bloomer according to Judd Brackett who has at least spent time playing U18 AAA and will be preparing for the USHL’s Tri-City Storm next season. Hes a young defender, but no where near the same level of projectability and potential that others have in the Minnesota prospect pool.
Benoit is a fun project to keep an eye on, but will be put away for a few years.
