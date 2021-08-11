Michigan expert breaks down new Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton

Were in the second week of Tennessee’s fall camp, and while there’s several areas of concern for a team that finished 3-7 last year, it’s the QB competition that is likely to get the most attention. The teams’ first scrimmage is Thursday, when all eyes on both sides are on the quarterback.

The QB rooms have been torn down and reassembled since last season with sophomores Brian Maurer and Harrison Bailey as the only two members left from Jeremy Pruitt’s tenure. Tennessee went through spring training with Maurer, Bailey, UVA transfer Hendon Hooker and Kaidon Salter, but shortly after, Heupel Salter kicked off and added another transfer in former Michigan Wolverine Joe Milton.

Although Milton (who is from Pahokee, FL, the same city as former Vol NuKeese Richardson) lost the Michigan starting appearance last year, posting nice foot numbers (five starts, six games, 57 percent accuracy, 7.6 yards per attempt, four TDs and four INTs), I don’t think Heupel would have added a player this late in the process if he wasn’t relatively confident of that player opportunity to contribute. It looks like Miltons is doing well in practice so far, according to several practice reports, but there’s almost a month left for Tennessee’s first game, and we haven’t seen him in live game action yet.

For some insight into what Vol fans can expect from Milton, I enlisted the help of the Anthony Broomea, who has watched the 6-5, 245-esque QB since 2018 and covers the Wolverines on Corn n Brew, SB Nations Michigan site.

Milton looks big and seems to move quite well. He was a 4-star out of high school, and Michigan has, well, struggled to find good quarterbacks. Large Image: Why It Didn’t Work?

Milton has everything you look for in a raw quarterback prospect. He is a good leader that people seem to align with. He has the physique of a Cam Newton or Josh Allen. He has the arm to throw a pigskin a quarter mile. I think the biggest thing that worked against him was his poor accuracy. He missed quite a few pitches and got injured at one point in the season. He didn’t have much help with protection and playcalling, but the man we saw against Minnesota in week 1 never appeared again. The second Michigan made a QB substitution, they started moving the ball more consistently. I don’t think he does the little things well enough despite being dripping with talent.

It’s early in the camp, but people here are raving about Milton’s arm. That’s great, but a cannon doesn’t make much sense if the QB can’t place the ball, and often guys with big arms have a hard time hitting their spot. Is that the case with Milton? Is he inaccurate?

Dating back to high school, the knock on Milton has always been throwing too much fastball and not enough bow or touch on many of his throws. He *can* do this, but he was super inconsistent. I still think he has the talent to improve here because I wasn’t too fond of the quarterback coaching he got in Ann Arbor.

How much of Milton’s success, or lack thereof, was mitigated by things he had no control over? eg. Injuries (to himself or players around him), system fit, lack of playmakers, etc.

In the lone game where Michigan’s offense looked great last year, Michigan was able to run the football. That meant Milton was involved in the QB run game. Then last season everything fell apart. To be successful everything else around him has to be operational and that was just never the case after the first gamer last season.

I invited RTT Twitter followers to ask some questions too. Dangerous I know.

@CraigGrafx: Michigan fans warn us not to get caught up in the preseason hype, as Milton will disappoint as the year progresses. Was the hype he faced in Michigan unfair, and why did UM fans turn on him the way they did?

Milton definitely fell victim to the hype train. Fans started referring to him as the next Cam Newton and his teammates raved about how great he looked in practice. That made for an insanely impossible bar to meet, but I don’t think that bothered him. I would just say that if the Knoxville field reports are good, be cautiously optimistic rather than fully bought in.

@Daktronic1: Do you think Milton was held back to some extent by Harbaugh?

Do I believe Milton was stopped by Harbaugh? New. I believe Michigan is held back by previous QB assessments of Harbaugh. I do. The first five years he was in Michigan, he took risks on raucous guys with traits they thought could develop into NFL players. None of that happened, and not a single quarterback Harbaugh recruited until 2019 ended his career on the roster. They have smelled there and developed poorly. Milton was the roughest of the bunch and it’s a shame he didn’t get the coaching he should have.

If anyone wants to take a chance in the transfer portal, Milton’s advantage is still worth it. We thought maybe he would switch after how last season went and we always thought UCF might be a good fit for the Orlando native, so the fact that he ended up with Josh Heupel is interesting and I think it’s a good fit for him. I thought he might go to a group of 5 school, but I’m super interested to see how he fits in Tennessee. I’m rooting for him.

Thanks to Anthony for helping out here. What about you? Who do you think will start for Tennessee on September 2 against Bowling Green?