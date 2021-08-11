Sports
Michigan expert breaks down new Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton
Were in the second week of Tennessee’s fall camp, and while there’s several areas of concern for a team that finished 3-7 last year, it’s the QB competition that is likely to get the most attention. The teams’ first scrimmage is Thursday, when all eyes on both sides are on the quarterback.
The QB rooms have been torn down and reassembled since last season with sophomores Brian Maurer and Harrison Bailey as the only two members left from Jeremy Pruitt’s tenure. Tennessee went through spring training with Maurer, Bailey, UVA transfer Hendon Hooker and Kaidon Salter, but shortly after, Heupel Salter kicked off and added another transfer in former Michigan Wolverine Joe Milton.
Although Milton (who is from Pahokee, FL, the same city as former Vol NuKeese Richardson) lost the Michigan starting appearance last year, posting nice foot numbers (five starts, six games, 57 percent accuracy, 7.6 yards per attempt, four TDs and four INTs), I don’t think Heupel would have added a player this late in the process if he wasn’t relatively confident of that player opportunity to contribute. It looks like Miltons is doing well in practice so far, according to several practice reports, but there’s almost a month left for Tennessee’s first game, and we haven’t seen him in live game action yet.
For some insight into what Vol fans can expect from Milton, I enlisted the help of the Anthony Broomea, who has watched the 6-5, 245-esque QB since 2018 and covers the Wolverines on Corn n Brew, SB Nations Michigan site.
- Milton looks big and seems to move quite well. He was a 4-star out of high school, and Michigan has, well, struggled to find good quarterbacks. Large Image: Why It Didn’t Work?
Milton has everything you look for in a raw quarterback prospect. He is a good leader that people seem to align with. He has the physique of a Cam Newton or Josh Allen. He has the arm to throw a pigskin a quarter mile. I think the biggest thing that worked against him was his poor accuracy. He missed quite a few pitches and got injured at one point in the season. He didn’t have much help with protection and playcalling, but the man we saw against Minnesota in week 1 never appeared again. The second Michigan made a QB substitution, they started moving the ball more consistently. I don’t think he does the little things well enough despite being dripping with talent.
- It’s early in the camp, but people here are raving about Milton’s arm. That’s great, but a cannon doesn’t make much sense if the QB can’t place the ball, and often guys with big arms have a hard time hitting their spot. Is that the case with Milton? Is he inaccurate?
Dating back to high school, the knock on Milton has always been throwing too much fastball and not enough bow or touch on many of his throws. He *can* do this, but he was super inconsistent. I still think he has the talent to improve here because I wasn’t too fond of the quarterback coaching he got in Ann Arbor.
- How much of Milton’s success, or lack thereof, was mitigated by things he had no control over? eg. Injuries (to himself or players around him), system fit, lack of playmakers, etc.
In the lone game where Michigan’s offense looked great last year, Michigan was able to run the football. That meant Milton was involved in the QB run game. Then last season everything fell apart. To be successful everything else around him has to be operational and that was just never the case after the first gamer last season.
I invited RTT Twitter followers to ask some questions too. Dangerous I know.
- @CraigGrafx: Michigan fans warn us not to get caught up in the preseason hype, as Milton will disappoint as the year progresses. Was the hype he faced in Michigan unfair, and why did UM fans turn on him the way they did?
Milton definitely fell victim to the hype train. Fans started referring to him as the next Cam Newton and his teammates raved about how great he looked in practice. That made for an insanely impossible bar to meet, but I don’t think that bothered him. I would just say that if the Knoxville field reports are good, be cautiously optimistic rather than fully bought in.
- @Daktronic1: Do you think Milton was held back to some extent by Harbaugh?
Do I believe Milton was stopped by Harbaugh? New. I believe Michigan is held back by previous QB assessments of Harbaugh. I do. The first five years he was in Michigan, he took risks on raucous guys with traits they thought could develop into NFL players. None of that happened, and not a single quarterback Harbaugh recruited until 2019 ended his career on the roster. They have smelled there and developed poorly. Milton was the roughest of the bunch and it’s a shame he didn’t get the coaching he should have.
If anyone wants to take a chance in the transfer portal, Milton’s advantage is still worth it. We thought maybe he would switch after how last season went and we always thought UCF might be a good fit for the Orlando native, so the fact that he ended up with Josh Heupel is interesting and I think it’s a good fit for him. I thought he might go to a group of 5 school, but I’m super interested to see how he fits in Tennessee. I’m rooting for him.
Thanks to Anthony for helping out here. What about you? Who do you think will start for Tennessee on September 2 against Bowling Green?
Sources
2/ https://www.rockytoptalk.com/2021/8/11/22611695/joe-milton-maize-n-brew-michigan-tennessee-vols-quarterback-competition-fall-camp-practice
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]