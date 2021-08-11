Outstanding Achievements: Top 5 Best Bowling Figures in T20 Cricket





T20 has emerged as a fan favorite format in recent years as the game never tends to slow down. Batters are known to dominate this format because they are licensed to score runs freely. That is why we often see the ball flying here and there in a T20 match. This means that in this version of the game you should thrive if a bowler can take a beating. Nevertheless, several bowlers have overcome all these challenges to become T20 stars. There have even been instances of players taking five wicket hauls in a T20 match. Notably, a bowler can deliver only four overs in a T20 match. Therefore, registering a five-fer in a 24-ball spell is certainly an astonishing feat. Meanwhile, let’s take a look at the top 5 bowling figures in T20 cricket Arul Suppiah 6/5 Left arm spinner Arul Suppiah cast a sensational spell during the Glamorgan vs Somerset clash in 2011. He tore up Glamorgan’s batting lineup with his mysterious deliveries while Somerset was in command during the match. Overall he took six wickets in the game. Riding his brilliance, Somerset took a five wicket victory. Shakib Al Hasan 6/6 Veteran Bangladeshi all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is also on this list. He made the most of the ball during the 2013 Trinidad & Tobago Red Steel vs Barbados Tridents match in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2013. Shakib made the most of the Bridgetown course, taking wickets at regular intervals. His six-wicket haul took Tridents to a four-wicket victory. Lasith Malinga 6/6 Sri Lankan pacesetter Lasith Malinga was at his best during the 2012-13 Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars clash in the Big Bash League. The Scorchers’ batters looked completely ignorant to Malingas’ lightning bolts, then were eliminated for only 69 runs while batting first. Malinga got six wickets while Stars won by 24 runs (D/L method). Kyle Jamieson 6/6 Kyle Jamieson is one of the hottest properties in world cricket right now and is on the following list. The New Zealand pacer got the ball talking during the Canterbury-Auckland clash in Super Smash 2019. He took six wickets in the match as Canterbury walked away with a comfortable five-wicket win. Colin Ackermann 7/18 Interestingly, the best figures in T20 cricket are from a part-time bowler. Colin Ackermann achieved the feat in the clash between Leicestershire and Birmingham Bears in T20 Blast 2019. Leicester’s track looked good for batting as the home team scored 189/6 while batting first. In the second innings, however, it was different. Off-spinner Ackermann threw a sensational spell and took seven wickets, taking Leicestershire to a 55-point victory.

