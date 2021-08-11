Rutgers Footballs R Hero Program Support





The great thing about sport is how it brings people together and unites them within their communities. That’s what we’re trying to do here with On The Banks. The past year has been difficult and disconnecting for most. However, with Rutgers allowing fans to attend football games this fall, it’s not just a chance to see friends and family rooting for our favorite team. It is also an opportunity to give back to those who have stood on the front lines and contributed to a better life before and during this global pandemic. The ticket department of Rutgers has been running the R Hero program since 2016. It has always focused on donating football tickets to military members and their families. With everything that has happened and continues to happen with COVID-19, the program has expanded. Rutgers is now also including healthcare heroes in the program for their tireless work during the COVID-19 pandemic. For this season, Rutgers will recognize healthcare heroes in the home opener on September 2 against Temple. They will recognize military heroes on November 6 when Rutgers receives Wisconsin. This program could not exist without the generosity and kindness of Rutgers fans. By contributing to the R Hero program, you are giving back to two groups of professionals who have made great sacrifices to protect us and keep us safe. You can donate one ticket for $20, two tickets for $35, or as many as you like. It’s a tax-deductible donation and contributes to Priority Points if you’re a season ticket holder. You can make your donation here. Seat donations are pooled and donated to local organizations. Rutgers ROTC and Vet Tix are two groups in particular that help distribute tickets donated to military heroes by season ticket holders and fans of Rutgers. Other groups also help distribute to the military. Rutgers is also working with RWJBarnabas Health to find health professionals to whom they can donate tickets. The Rutgers community has donated more than 11,500 seats to local organizations over the past five years. It is predicted that now with both the military and health care programs, the number of tickets donated should exceed 15,000. It has been a difficult year for everyone. If you’re lucky enough to be able to give back to our heroes in the military and healthcare, please consider doing so. It’s a great way to thank you for everything they’ve done and will do in the future. SUPPORT R HEROES & MAKE YOUR DONATION TODAY! If there are any local organizations that would like to get involved, please email [email protected]

