Sports
UMD Men’s Hockey: Hermantown defender Hanson commits to Bulldogs
Minnesota Duluth picked up his third oral pledge of the month and second of the Hermantown High School Class of 2023 in defenseman Ty Hanson on Wednesday.
The 16-year-old, who is heading into his junior season with the Hawks, announced his commitment on Twitter, along with a picture of him as a little tyke estimated to be 2 or 3 years old wearing a Bulldogs shirt and holding a UMD hockey stick.
I am proud to announce my commitment to continue my sports and education career at the University of Minnesota-Duluth! I would like to thank my family, friends, coaches and everyone else who helped me realize my dream of playing Division 1 hockey at UMD! #goddogs pic.twitter.com/TBmXAR1G4X
— Ty Hanson (@tyHanson13) August 11, 2021
I am proud to announce my commitment to continue my sports and education career at the University of Minnesota-Duluth! Hanson tweeted. I want to thank my family, friends, coaches and everyone else who helped me realize my dream of playing Division I hockey at UMD!
Hanson is coming out of a second season posting nine goals and 20 assists from the Hawks blue line. He registered points in all but three of his 20 games last season.
The 5-foot-9, 170-pound defender is the third resident of Hermantown now in Bulldogs recruiting pipeline along with 2020-21 teammates Joey Pierce and Zam Plante. Pierce, a defender, graduated from Hermantown in the spring and is likely to join the Bulldogs in 2022-23. Like Hanson, Plante is entering his junior year with the Hawks.
UMD expects to have three former Hawks on its roster in 2021-22 in sophomores Darian Gotz and Blake Biondi, and senior Jesse Jacques.
August 1 was the first day that rising high school juniors could begin receiving and accepting oral offers from NCAA Division I men’s and women’s hockey programs. Plante announced his commitment to UMD that morning and Warroad Center Jayson Shaugabay dedicated to the Bulldogs on August 2nd.
