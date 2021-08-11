China awards top honors to female Olympic gold medalists for outstanding contributions





Chinese swimmer Zhang Yufei Photo: VCG A total of 26 female athletes who delivered strong performances at the Tokyo Olympics were awarded the March 8 National Red-Banner Holders title, one of the country’s highest awards for outstanding women. The All-China National Women’s Federation announced the nomination of the athletes on Wednesday. All 26 athletes were gold medalists at the just concluded Tokyo Olympics, including shooter Yang Qian, weightlifter Hou Zhihui, fencer Sun Yiwen, swimmer Zhang Yufei and shot putter Gong Lijiao. The Federation awarded all female gold medalists at the Tokyo Games, except for those who had previously won the title and those under the age of 18, including divers Quan Hongchan and Chen Yuxi, and artistic gymnast Guan Chenchen, all of whom instead received the title. have been given a title. China Youth May Fourth Medal on Monday. China’s national women’s table tennis team, the Dream Team, which took gold in the team event, was awarded the title of National Red-Banner Collective on March 8. Chinese ping pong player Chen Meng (right) and Wang Manyu cheer for the win as China beat host nation Japan 3-0 in consecutive matches to claim its fourth straight title in the women’s table tennis team competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday. (See story on page 22) Photo: Cui Meng/GT The March 8 Red-Banner Holders, Pacesetters and Collectives award has been organized by the All-China Women’s Federation since 1960. As one of the country’s highest honors to reward outstanding women, the award aims to motivate women to actively participate in social and economic development. An award-winning athlete who preferred to remain anonymous told the Global Times on Wednesday that she was delighted with the title. She said it is a very high honor for women in the sports field, adding that she was inspired by it and would continue to fight for the country. Of the 431 Team China athletes who participated in the Tokyo Olympics, 298 were women. They made outstanding contributions to the team – of the 38 gold medals Team China took home, 25 were won by female athletes. “The Women’s Federation award to female Olympic champions is not only an inspiration and affirmation for these athletes, but also a culmination and confirmation of the attributes that the women athletes showed as strong, confident, positive and healthy,” said Ren Hai, a professor at the Olympics. The Beijing Sports University research center reported this to the Global Times on Wednesday.

