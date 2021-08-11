Brewers vs. Cubs – Game Recap – August 10, 2021

CHICAGO — Luis Uras had two hits in a six-run rally in the fifth inning when the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Chicago Cubs 6-3 on Tuesday-evening to complete a doubleheader sweep.

The nightcap was delayed by an hour and 29 minutes due to rain with one out in the top of the third, limiting starter Aaron Ashby to two scoreless innings.

The Brewers then used six pitchers to end the last five innings. Miguel Sanchez (1-0) threw one pitch to reach the final in the fourth inning for his first win in the majors. Brent Suter retired the side for his first save of his career.

NL Central’s frontrunners are a Major League best 36-19 on the road.

Patrick Wisdom homered for Chicago, which dropped six in a row.

It was certainly a long day, said Brewers manager Craig Counsell. It was both a mental test and a physical test. It was a great way to end the evening.

In the opener, Freddy Peralta effectively pitched in the sixth inning and Avisail Garca hit a leading two-run homerun in Milwaukee’s 4-2 win. Willy Adames and Lorenzo Cain also went deep.

In the nightcap, the Brewers tied hits to take command after Wisdom led off the fourth with a home run from the opposite field to give the Cubs a 1-0 lead.

Uras led off the fifth with a double, then scored one out on a double by Jackie Bradley Jr. Garca, then a pinch-hit and a walk put runners on first and second base.

Lefthander Kyle Ryan came in to replace Dan Winkler (1-3) and moved the runners on a wild pitch. Christian Yelich then put Milwaukee on top with an RBI groundout. After Adamas was walked intentionally, Omar Narvez hit an RBI single to make it 3-1.

Righthander Jake Jewell replaced Ryan and gave up consecutive singles to Eduardo Escobar, Rowdy Tellez and Uras to make it 6-1.

In the first game, Peralta (9-3) gave up two runs on five hits in 5 1/3 innings. The All-Star righthander struckout eight batters and walked two on a blistering afternoon.

I thought Freddy threw really well, Counsell said. The circumstances were difficult. He probably ran out of gas in a place he normally doesn’t because of the heat.

Devin Williams retired the side on his second save after loading the bases with one out in the seventh. Williams took out Wisdom and Greg Deichmann to put an end to it.

Frank Schwindel had an RBI double and Rafael Ortega added three hits for Chicago in the opener.

Cubs rookie Justin Steele (2-1) gave up three runs on five hits in five innings on his first career start. The lefthander was 2-0 with a 2.03 ERA in 11 relief appearances for Chicago earlier in the season. After a stint on the injured list with a right hamstring injury, the 26-year-old was sent to Triple-A Iowa to stretch as a starter. He was recalled for the match.

It felt good to be with Wrigley again, Steele said. I made a few mistakes and they took advantage of them. I think I did well. It’s something to build on.

Trailing 1-0, Adames led off the fourth inning with his 21st homer. After Escobar doubled, Garca stroked a 457-foot blast to the center to make it 3-1. It was Garca’s 20th homer, a career match from 2019.

I think small, he said. I try not to hit home runs. I think in the middle of the field and try not to do too much.

ROSTER MOVES

The Brewers activated RHP Jake Cousins ​​from the COVID-19 injured list before the doubleheader and assigned RHP Sal Romano to the assignment.

To make way for Steele on the roster, the Cubs chose Ryan for Triple-A Iowa. Ryan was then recalled for the second game as the 27th man. Chicago also activated RHP Rowan Wick (left oblique tension) for the nightcap and optional RHP Trevor Megill to Iowa.

TRAINERS ROOM

Brewers: RHP John Curtiss took off in the fourth with a strained elbow.

NEXT ONE

Cubs RHP Jake Arrieta (5-10, 6.35 ERA) looks set to break out of a prolonged funk on Wednesday night in the third game of the series. RHP Corbin Burnes (6-4, 2.39 ERA) places for the Brewers. Arrieta is 0-4 with a 9.62 ERA in his last seven starts.

