College football bowl projections 2021: Repeated playoff teams prove expansion talks are needed

If it’s early August, it’s time to get ready for college football! It’s also time for preseason bowl projections and a predicted College Football Playoff field with some pretty famous names.

The projected number 1 seed is Alabama again. The Crimson Tide, as always, lost a lot of talent to the NFL. They’ve also reloaded a lot of talent and the NFL can’t wait to get their hands on, as always.

Alabama would face future conference partner and No. 4 seed Oklahoma should stand. The Sooners have been the dominant team in the Big 12, winning the last six conference championships; they prefer to extend that streak to seven. That game should be in Miami rather than the Cotton Bowl (technically closer for Alabama), because playing in Arlington, Texas, could be considered an advantage for Oklahoma, which is even closer to the stadium.

In the Cotton Bowl, Clemson with No. 2 is expected to make his seventh straight CFP. The Tigers are heavy favorites to repeat as champions of the ACC. Also heavily favored to win his conference again is projected No. 3 seed Ohio State from the Big Ten. The Buckeyes are looking for a fifth consecutive Big Ten title and fifth CFP appearance.

Together, those four teams have captured 20 of the 28 overall slots in the CFP’s first seven seasons. At least three of those four have been in each of the last six playoff fields.

That is why the GVB wants to expand. A proposal for 12 teams was announced in June, but is now on hold to see how the new wave of conference rescheduling will play out.

College football play-off

January 10 National Championship

Indianapolis title game Semifinal winners December 31 Orange Bowl

Miami Gardens, Florida. Semi finals (1) Alabama vs (4) Oklahoma December 31 cotton bowl

Arlington, Tex. Semi finals (2) Clemson vs. (3) Ohio State

The SEC looks like it’s going to have another big season with three more teams in the New Year’s Six projections: Georgia, Texas A&M and LSU. The Bulldogs are expected to face Iowa State in the Sugar Bowl as the Cyclones return much of the team that won the regular season Big 12 title last season.

LSU is projected onto the Peach Bowl to meet Notre Dame. The Tigers should be recovering from a terrible season that was heavily impacted by opt-outs and other issues. The Fighting Irish have regained their independence after spending the COVID-19 pandemic season in the ACC.

The Fiesta Bowl projection has Texas A&M v Group of Five representative Cincinnati. Some predict that the Bearcats will finish in the top 10 this season. Cincinnati is being sent to the Fiesta Bowl instead of the much closer Peach Bowl because the Bearcats were in that game last season and the CFP selection committee distributes the Group of Five representative as evenly as possible across the bowl games.

The Rose Bowl is the only non-playoff New Year’s Six game without an SEC team due to its historic assignments. Big Second Wisconsin is expected to take on Pac-12 champion Oregon in that game. The Ducks would rather become the first Pac-12 team to make it to the CFP since 2016, when Washington took the field. That could happen if they can win at Ohio State on September 11.

New Year’s Six bowl games

January 1st Sugar

New Orleans SEC vs Big 12 Georgia vs the State of Iowa January 1st Rose

Pasadena, California. Big Ten vs Pac-12 Wisconsin vs Oregon January 1st fiesta

Glendale, Aris. In general vs in general Texas A&M vs. Cincinnati Dec 30 Peach

Atlanta In general vs in general LSU vs. our lady

There are 41 bowl games this season, meaning it takes 82 teams to fill them. Those numbers would have been 42 and 84, but despite the lack of official announcement, it appears that the Redbox Bowl no longer exists. That means one less bowl spot for the Big Ten and Pac-12, who were outsourced to that game.

It’s probably just as well, because coming up with 82 teams to qualify for a bowl is going to be hard enough. That will be the most there has ever been in a single season, giving 63% of the FBS a post-season shot. That last happened in 2018. Chances are we’ll have to put 5-7 teams in bowl games for the first time since 2016.

In this projection, there are actually 11 sub-.500 teams in bowl games. It will probably be a lower number than that as I don’t pick up many distortions when projecting games. The 5-7 teams will be chosen based on the most recent study progress rate, which is from 2018-19. The APR is usually updated early in the football season so the rankings will change. There are no Pac-12 teams in the 5-7 rosters because the league requires teams to have at least a 6-6 record to participate in a bowl.

Let’s hope we have a full, uninterrupted season with the return of fans, marching bands and the pomp and circumstance unique to college football.Can’t see your team? Check out the rest of Jerry Palm’s 2021 preseason predictions.