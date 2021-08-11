Sports
Tennis best bets for August 11
The North American hard court swing continues this week in Toronto, where the Rogers Cup, a Masters 1000, will be held. It’s one of the biggest regular season tournaments of the year with so many ranking points at stake, and the field is absolutely stacked because of it. Let’s bet some for Wednesday.
Kei Nishikori (-105) vs. Hubert Hurkacz (-118)
As we saw with Mackenzie McDonald and Jannik Sinner this week, fatigue is a very real factor in tennis. A long run the week before could shorten your stay in the next week’s tournament, and Nishikori could very well be the next to fall victim to this.
The Japanese have already had some fitness issues this year as the tournaments have progressed, and after a very physical battle with the aforementioned McDonald in Washington, DC last week and a tried and true three-set win over Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round here, he should be gassed for trial on Wednesday. He will be tasked with taking on a tall, imposing groundstroker in Hubert Hurkacz who has taken his very best tennis to the Masters 1000s and Grand Slams this year, and should bring Nishikori a ton across the field.
Hurkacz memorably found his form at Wimbledon with an exceptional run to the semi-finals, but after losing to the surprisingly in-form Liam Broady at the Olympics, it seems oddsmakers have already soured him with this line.
I’m not worried the Pole will return to the player he led to Wimbledon with the stakes so high. He has a history of leveling up with the prize money and highest points in the rankings, and he should be doing it here against a tired Nishikori. It can’t hurt that Hurkacz is 2-0 in the lifetime series.
Edge: Hurkacz -118
Gael Monfils (+127) vs. John Millman (-157)
You definitely remember Gael Monfils, a fan favorite who absolutely set the tennis world on fire last spring. We haven’t heard much from him since then. He took a long hiatus when the pandemic halted his run, and it was a constant struggle to get back up and running. He has only won three out of thirteen games this year, but in his defense nearly all of his opponents have been in the Top 100.
It’s not a great excuse when you’re a world-class player like Monfils, but it’s a little easier to accept his recent form with a slew of nearly three-set defeats for great players. John Millman should actually be one of Monfils’ easiest tests yet, and with so much at stake for the Frenchman, a big run could be in the cards.
There is no world where Millman, who is arguably in as bad shape as Monfils, should be such a big favorite. He is 14-18 at the year and starts a loss to Ricardas Berankis, which isn’t exactly the hardest test. Monfils’ defense and great imagination will really test Millman’s ability to come up with big winners, something he isn’t known for.
Monfils has reached at least the Round of 16 in the last three Rogers Cups he has played, with two runs in the semi-finals. He feels at home in Canada and I expect him to perform at a high level for the first time in a long time.
Edge: Monfils +127
