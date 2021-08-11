Highest award for a hockey icon





The Bharat Ratna should be given to Major Dhyan Chand who was a great sportsman and patriot



Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on August 6 that the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award will be renamed the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award in tribute to the legendary hockey player. The Indian men’s hockey team took the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics and the Indian women’s hockey team finished fourth after a tough battle. This was apparently the reason for the renaming exercise. The Prime Minister tweeted: I have received many requests from citizens across India to name the Khel Ratna Award after Major Dhyan Chand. I thank them for their opinion. With respect to their sentiment, the Khel Ratna Award will hereby be referred to as the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award! Yay Hind! He chose not to tweet the full name of the Khel Ratna Award, which led to some criticism. Also read | Former Hockey Players Demand Bharat Ratna For Major Dhyan Chand Two prizes, one name Since there already exists an award known as the Major Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Achievement in Sports and Games, the renaming is rather absurd. Now we have two prestigious awards named after the same athlete to be awarded on the same day, August 29, Dhyan Chands birthday and also National Sports Day. If, as some believe, the purpose of the renaming was to mock the Congress party or the Gandhi family, removing the Rajiv Gandhi name would have sufficed, and the award could have been known as Khel Ratna. Now that this decision has been made, the government should consider renaming the Major Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Achievement in Sports and Games after the Flying Sikh, Milkha Singh, who died this year due to COVID-19 related complications. It was Singh’s dream that an Indian athlete would win a gold medal in the Olympics and the national anthem would be played in the stadium. Singh missed the bronze by a tenth of a second at the 1960 Rome Olympics in the 400m final. Unfortunately, he did not survive to watch Neeraj Chopra take the Olympic gold with a mighty javelin throw to the 87.58 meters in Tokyo. As a fitting tribute, Chopra dedicated the medal to Singh. Until 2011, when cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was awarded the Bharat Ratna, athletes were never considered for the highest civilian award. Shortly after Tendulkar’s name was announced, many people appealed to the government to posthumously award the Bharat Ratna to Major Dhyan Chand. In fact, while pleased that Tendulkar received the award, Singh believed that the credit should have gone to Major Dhyan Chand first. Major Dhyan Chand was not only revered in our country but also recognized as an international icon. With our Prime Minister choosing to respect the sentiments of our compatriots, it would be a great tribute to the hockey wizard to present the Bharat Ratna to Major Dhyan Chand on Independence Day this year. Major Dhyan Chands’ grandson, Vishal Singh, thanked the Prime Minister for renaming the Khel Ratna Prize after his grandfather and said the great hockey player deserved the Bharat Ratna. He added that Major Dhyan Chand’s patriotism and love for India could be measured by the fact that he turned down the job offered to him in the German army and German citizenship to continue playing for India. encourage sports With an individual track and field gold added to our pool of Olympic medals, there is now a huge interest among young people in various sports. We need to pick up the pace by encouraging them to take sport seriously. While the Ministry of Sports plays its part, the Ministry of Education must also jump on the bandwagon by incorporating legendary sports figures such as Major Dhyan Chand, Sachin Tendulkar, Milkha Singh, Gurbachan Singh Randhawa, PT Usha and Hari Chand into the textbooks. The National Council for Educational Research and Training could play a central role in this. MP Nathanael is Inspector General of Police (Retd), CRPF

