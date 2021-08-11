This is how many medals countries in the Middle East have won at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics





The 32nd Tokyo Olympics were declared closed on Sunday, eventually ending July 23 on the “most challenging Olympic journey” after a year-long delay from the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 11,000 athletes in 33 sports took part in this remarkable event. New names were introduced and a reputation was established. They showed their top sport and fascinated everyone. Athletes from nine of the sixteen countries in the Middle East, out of a total of 205 countries, won medals in various sports including shooting, rowing, swimming, boxing, table tennis, fencing, taekwondo, etc. The sixteen countries in the Middle East that participated in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are: Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, Cyprus, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait , Palestine and Yemen. Heartbreaking moment from this year’s Olympic competition, when Qatari high jumper Mutaz Barshim decided to share a gold medal with Italy’s Gianmarco Tamberi. Athletes from Turkey and Iran gave their outstanding performance lead and once again brought the laurels to their respective countries in the Middle East. They won a total of 33 medals, 9 of which were gold. Here’s the full list: Iran won a total of seven medals, including three gold, two silver and two bronze.

Turkey won a total of thirteen medals: two gold, two silver and nine bronze

Qatar won two gold medals and one bronze

Israel won four medals: two gold and two bronze

Jordan won a silver medal and a bronze medal

Bahrain won one silver medal

Saudi Arabia has won one silver medal

Kuwait won one bronze medal

Syria won one bronze medal

