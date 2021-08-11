Cowgirl Golf Fighting Nation’s Best with Schedule 2021-22





• Full schedule Cowgirl Golf 2021-22 • STILL WATER A trip to the prestigious East Lake Cup tops Oklahoma State’s women’s golf schedule, where the Cowgirls will face the best in the country in 2021-22. OSU is coming off the best season in school history, including the program’s 24th conference title and its first trip to the NCAA Championship title game. Oklahoma State took home the Big 12 Player, Freshman and Coach of the Year awards and placed three Cowgirls on All-America rosters. OSU won five tournaments in the spring of 2021 and in any case finished no lower than third place, including second place in the national championships. The Cowgirls will return nearly their entire roster to Karsten Creek in the fall and will add the services of All-American transfer Caley McGinty. Thanks to that trip to the 2021 “Final Fore,” the Cowgirls earned the program’s first invite to the East Lake Cup, which sees four of the nation’s top teams compete in a three-day match play competition broadcast live on Golf Channel’s October 25-27. After opening the season at the Samuel P. Golden Invitational in Denton, Texas on September 13-14, the Cowgirls will try to win their third Schooner Fall Classic title at Belmar Golf Club in Norman on September 26-27. OSU will also play in the Jim West Challenge in San Marcos, Texas on October 17-18. The Match in the Desert opens the spring season on January 22-23 at Superstition Mountain Golf and Country Club in Gold Canyon, Arizona. OSU will also visit Melbourne, Florida for the Columbia Classic (February 13-14), Humble, Texas for the ICON Invitational (February 21-22) and Gainesville, Florida for the Florida Gators Invitational (March 5-6). The Cowgirls will try to repeat their title at the Mountain View Collegiate in Saddlebrooke, Arizona from March 18-20. Last year, the Cowgirls scored a 20-under 844 to match the record for the second lowest 54-hole score in school history. OSU concludes the regular season with a trip to Lubbock, Texas for the Red Raider Match Play (April 3) and to Thackerville, Oklahoma for The Bruzzy. OSU won the 2021 Bruzzy after carding a team score of 15-under 849. The Cowgirls will seek Conference Title No. 25 and Big 12 Championship No. 11 when they head to The Clubs at Houston Oaks in Humble, Texas, April 22-24. Last year, OSU set new Big 12 Championship team records for lowest 18-hole score (270), 36-hole score (549) and shattered the old 54-hole record with 26 strokes after the second-lowest mark in school history on 34-under 830. Karsten Creek Golf Club, home of Oklahoma State’s golf programs, will be one of four NCAA regional locations on May 9-11. In the women’s race, Karsten Creek previously hosted a regional in 2014 and the NCAA Championships in 2018. The 2022 NCAA Championships return to Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, where the Cowgirls achieved success in 2021.

