Shardul Thakur injury could cause Ishant Sharma to return to favorite Lord’s | Cricket
India’s memories of their last outing in a Gentleman’s Test are not so sweet. In 2018 they were blown away by English sailors in what turned out to be an innings defeat. It didn’t help that their 22-yard reading was bad; their two spinners slog on a green surface, but failed.
With lessons from that outing and positives from the Nottingham test, India is again faced with the same question: are they playing a second spinner or not? India would have preferred to enter without changes from the first test, but Shardul Thakur has a hamstring injury and is out.
The good thing is that (Ravindra) Jadeja already has points in the first game,” skipper Virat Kohli said to the pre-match presser. “So he will go into the second game confident. That already makes our blow a little deep.
ALSO READ | Shardul Thakur ruled out of second India vs England Test at Lord’s with hamstring injury, confirms Virat Kohli
Regardless, the absence of three-Test old Thakurs would not have alarmed India with the wealth of bowling resources at their disposal. But under English conditions, Thakur strikes the necessary balance with the variety he brings as someone who can both swing the Dukes ball and pull his weight with the bat.
We don’t feel like we’re a batsman short if Shardul doesn’t play. We will certainly think about picking 20 wickets first, not trying to plug another man who will give us some runs with the bat. We feel very comfortable after how the first test went, Kohli said.
At Nottingham, India made the brave decision to overlook the 719 wickets between Ishant Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin and chose neither. Sharma looks set to return and form India’s new four-pace pace attack.
“In these circumstances, four fast bowlers means you can apply pressure in every session. That fourth guy does the job of being very consistent. We’re definitely not going to keep anyone under the hood,” Kohli said.
Ashwin’s reputation and recent form of an all-weather spinner and a strong batsman may still not earn him a place in the playing XI.
ALSO READ | Stuart Broad ruled out of India Test series with calf injury
Sharma is the hero of India’s Lords Test win in 2014 and knows all about the art of bowling to the ramp. He has been at his best for the past three years throwing the ball at more menacing distances. While his presence would extend Indias tail, the prospects of Sharma bowling in tandem with Mohammed Siraj will stir Indian cricket fans.
ENGLAND CONCERNS
England must conduct even more difficult selection interviews. They may be the home side, but none of their batsmen have felt at home. Only Joe Root has scored nearly 30 percent of their runs this year. On days when he fails to score big, their percussion disintegrates. England’s top three Dom Sibley, Rory Burns and Zak Crawleys combined average is 20.29 in 2021.
Joe has been truly phenomenal over the past six months. But what we need to do is make sure the guys who hit him come to the party too. We need the guys around Joe scoring some more points to take the pressure off him, head coach Chris Silverwood told reporters. Does this mean changes are coming? It’s something we have to constantly keep in mind. We need to make sure we have the right people in the park.
ALSO READ | ‘If he doesn’t play, Kohli will be in trouble’: Kaif names possible replacements for Shardul for second England Test
Haseeb Hameed, who impressively started his testing career in India as a 19-year-old and later lost his form, has rediscovered his mojo. With a 100 in the side game against India, he is back in the fray to support England’s failing at bat. Moeen Ali looks likely to start, both because of his hitting and his off-spin. If their batting worries weren’t enough, Stuart Broad has been ruled out of the Test with a calf muscle tear, and James Anderson is also a questionable starter due to tight quadriceps.
