Last spring’s hockey season was not long enough for any coach.

Some teams were lucky enough to play double-digit matches.

Others weren’t so lucky, playing only a handful of games in what has been dubbed Season 1 as the sport returned to action due to the coronavirus and nationwide lockdown.

However, now all sports are back in their normal seasons, including hockey, which is a fall sport.

Rancho Bernardo High went undefeated in the shortened spring season, winning all six games played.

We wanted more when the end came, said Broncos coach Katy Sirota. What we got was not enough for anyone here.

Our seniors took it really well, they tried to grow the program going forward, but I think we could have won for the first time ever (Palomar League), Sirota said.

Instead, Sirota graduated 11 seniors from the team that had high hopes before the coronavirus hit.

This year, Broncos will need some of their returnees to step into leadership roles as Sirota said she believes there are still talented players on her roster.

Kailey Thompson is one of the few seniors for the Broncos.

Incoming junior Hannah Jadgchew passes the ball during the Broncos final last March. (Kim Jones)

A pair of junior midfielders in Cameron Harris and Hannah Jadgchew could lead the way, although Sirota said she believes they will both play in college someday.

Keeper Devon Mahoney comes out of the junior varsity to guard the cage.

I won’t know until we start playing what I have, Sirota said. I’m concerned about the number of players coming back after COVID and how I can get new players into the sport.

I feel like COVID has stunted our growth at the worst, she added.

Sirota pointed out that hockey is the only sport on the Rancho Bernardos campus without a single league title on his RSS.

There should have been a hockey banner in the gym last year, Sirota added. I’ve stopped thinking about it now.

This season’s games start on Saturday.

poway

The Titans, 8-3 overall and 3-2 in Palomar League, played last spring, with only two seniors graduating.

So coach Kim Draskovich has many rematches this season, though her time has been interrupted by emergency appendix surgery since last game last spring.

I can’t do heavy lifting for a while, Draskovich said.

Heading this year’s team are four-year-old varsity performer Morgan Kallmann, a senior who will play in college next year, and junior Elizabeth Edmonston.

The next star on the horizon may be sophomore Anjolie Norton, a central midfielder who can set the pace of the game.

Norton was the only freshman on the Titans team last spring.

“I’m confident we have a strong team,” Draskovich said. I’ve seen enough in our 11 games to be excited about this season.

After being locked up at home with the virus, the first thing Draskovich did when her players reported to their first practice last season was to let them sit on the field and just feel the turf.

They were finally outside after being locked up for all these months, Draskovich said. They would have played the same team 10 times, if only it meant getting on the field.

There is a missing year that no one can get back, Draskovich added.

from the north

