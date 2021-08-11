Sports
Kentucky Senior Games Events Return to Frankfort August 21 | Sport
It’s been two years since the Kentucky Senior Games took place, but this summer they’ve returned.
The Games, presented by Humana and hosted by United Way of the Bluegrass, kicked off last month with track and field events and race walking in Louisville, but they kick off Saturday with croquet in Morehead City Park. They did not take place last year due to COVID-19.
Events in Frankfurt start on August 21 with archery and power walking.
Registrations are starting to pick up, said Frank Miklavcic, director of Kentucky Senior Games. It’s just a matter of getting the information out there and letting people decide that they will.
The games are open to people 50 and older, and an athlete’s age is based on his or her age as of December 31, 2021.
There are some additions to this year’s Games. One is that adaptive sports leagues will be available in each of the hosted events, and the Kentucky Senior Games will waive entry fees for non-ambulatory disabled veterans.
Prices are based on the five-year age groups 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, 70-74, 75-79, 80-84, 85-89, 90-94 and 95-99.
A masters division for ages 40-49 has been added. Those who participate in the masters division can receive prizes, but they cannot qualify for the National Senior Games.
Most matches will be held in Frankfurt. Lexington will host table tennis, cycling and the triathlon, Louisville will host tennis and pickleball, croquet will take place in Morehead and the disc golf competition will take place in Winchester.
The Games are open to all seniors, regardless of their abilities, including those who have never competed before.
A $45 entrance fee for Kentucky residents covers entry to all sports except golf and bowling, and the entrance fee for out-of-state residents is $55.
Here is the schedule of events for the rest of the Games.
Saturday, 4pm, croquet at Morehead City Park croquet courts
Aug 21, 10am, Archery at Cove Spring Archery Park
Aug 21, 10am, Powerwalk, 1,500m and 5K at Cove Spring Archery Park
Aug 22, 11am, bowling at Capital Bowl
6 Sept. 8 hours, cycling, Coldstream Loop in Lexington
7 Sept. 8 hours, men’s and women’s golf at Juniper Hill
September 8, 6:30 PM, cross country at State Department of Library and Archives
September 11, 10 a.m., racquetball at the Kentucky States Exum Center
12 Sept. 7pm Triathlon at Spindletop in Lexington
September 19, 2pm, disc golf at the Ironworks Hills disc golf course in Winchester
Sep 24. 1:00 PM, chair volleyball at Fit Time for Women
October 2, 9:00 am, table tennis at Castlewood Park in Lexington
October 2, 3:30 PM, pickleball, men’s and women’s doubles, at EP Tom Sawyer State Park in Louisville
October 2, 3:30 p.m., tennis, women’s and men’s singles, at EP Tom Sawyer State Park in Louisville
October 3, 10 a.m., pickleball, men’s and women’s singles, and mixed doubles, at EP Tom Sawyer State Park in Louisville
October 3, 10 a.m., tennis, men’s and women’s doubles, and mixed doubles, at EP Tom Sawyer State Park in Louisville
Venues and dates yet to be determined include 5K and 10K road racing, 3-on-3 basketball, volleyball, shuffleboard, swimming and cornhole.
