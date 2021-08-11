



Home Fall Event, Spring NCAA Regional Highlight UM Women’s Golf Schedule

2021-22 UM Women’s Golf Schedule ANN ARBOR, I. — An NCAA Regional at the UM golf course and a season-opening home event in the fall will mark the University of Michigan women’s golf team series of tournaments for the 2021-22 season, as announced by the coach today (Wednesday, August 11) Jan Dowling . “Our goal as coaches in setting up our tournaments is to compete week after week against the best teams in the country, while also testing ourselves on great golf courses across the country,” said Dowling. “This schedule certainly does both, and our team has earned the opportunity with great play over the past year. Our young women are excited and ready to put their best foot forward at any event.” With nine regular season events, the Wolverines will begin hosting their first event at the UM Golf Course in nine years with the Wolverine Invitational, September 13-14, in what will be a preview of the spring NCAA postseason event. The Michigan Home Course will serve as one of four NCAA Regional host sites from May 9-11, 2022. “We have a very special opportunity to host on our home turf with the Wolverine Invitational this fall and then NCAA Regional in May,” added Dowling. “We are excited to test ourselves on our home course as we also compete against a great field this fall, as well as in the post season. We love our amazing Alister MacKenzie design and can’t wait to show our historic facility to the best teams in the country.” The Maize and Blue wraps up the fall season with three events in October. First, UM will attend Northwestern’s Windy City Classic, October 4-5, for the third year in a row. This year’s event will be held at the Westmoreland Country Club in Wilmette, Illinois. The remaining schedule marks a fifth consecutive trip to Ruth’s Chris Invitational in North Carolina, Oct. 15-17, at Finley Golf Course, as well as a fourth stop at UNC Wilmington’s Landing Tradition, Oct. 29-31. After two months of winter training and conditioning, the Wolverines head to Naples, Florida, for a second year in a row for a training weekend highlighted by a double game against Florida Gulf Coast, Jan. 17. Nearly a month later, the Wolverines will officially open their spring season by traveling south to Tulane’s Allstate Sugar Bowl event at England’s Turn Golf Club, Feb. 13-15. As with the fall, Michigan will close the regular spring season with several return to familiar events. UM returns to Gainesville, Florida, for the Gator Invitational, March 5 and 6, in a return to the site of the last event before COVID-19 closed the spring and fall 2020 seasons. Michigan took third place in the 2020 Gator Invitational, with three Wolverines finishing in the top 10. The Maize and Blue will make a third straight trip to the College of Charleston’s Briar Creek Invitational, March 14-15, as well as a return trip to the Arizona State PING/ASU Invitational, March 25-27. ASU’s event gives the Wolverines another chance to play a tournament in the host state of the NCAA Finals. The regular season will conclude in Big Ten land during the Indiana Invitational, April 9-10. After a five-year conference tournament at TPC River’s Bend in Mainesville, Ohio, the Big Ten Championships will move to Fox Chapel Golf Club in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to begin play after the April 22-24 season. The Wolverines will host a regional NCAA at the UM golf course for the first time in 15 years. Michigan is one of four regional locations, along with Florida State (Seminole Legacy), New Mexico (UNM Championship), and Oklahoma State (Karsten Creek). After advancing to the NCAA Finals in 2021, the Wolverines will make back-to-back trips for the second time in program history. The 2022 event is scheduled for May 20-25 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.

