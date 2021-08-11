Football training report: keep warm

OXFORD, Ms. For four days of Ole Miss football fall camp, temperatures remain smoldering hot, given the climate of northern Mississippi in August. What also hasn’t stopped cooling is the Ole Miss attack in year two under Lane Kiffin and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby .

On Wednesday, Lebby met with the press to discuss all the progress made on and off the pitch and to address any concerns about depth or lack thereof. Again, questions remained about positional fights and transitions on the attacking side of the ball. Again, it started with the QB2 battle and John Rhys Plumlee’s transition to a receiving role.

“ Kinkead Dent does the most work. Luke Altmyer has been getting recurrences for the past few days. The competition lasts until the fall camp. We’ll make that decision,” Lebby said of his quarterbacks. “The goal for everyone on the team is to understand what we’re doing. Knowledge is power, and (Plumlee) brings that into the room as he works through it. He’s able to share things from a different perspective, things guys wouldn’t have thought of at first. Not just the young guys, everyone.”

Asked about the continuity with last year’s success. The first thing Lebby brought up was the ‘trigger man’ Matt Corral .

As strong as Corral was behind center last season, he is expected to continue with his off-season growth and development. None of this has gone unnoticed according to his offensive coordinator or his teammates.

“(Corral) has been a great leader and set a standard for how we work in the building,” said Lebby. “He’s made huge strides in the conference room. We’re talking about knowing your job coldly, he knows it and he’s been incredibly coachable after all the production he’s had. He wants to get better.”

“If he has a good year, we will have a good year too,” said offensive lineman Nick Broeker . “When we have a QB like that, the last thing I want him to do is get touched.”

Braylon Sanders , Dontario Drummond , Jonathan Mingo and others have taken the initiative to make the production Elijah Moore was on his way to the NFL. Broad receivers coach Derrick Nix has built up elite talent before and can do it again with this group on the practice field and in function meetings.

“We’ve created a lot of depth on the position,” Lebby said. “I think the guys will play at a high level and championship level and do it for us. Elijah can’t be replaced, but I think we can change some things to get these guys to produce and start making plays.”

At the tight end, Casey Kelly is still out of action for now after suffering a knee injury during the off-season, although Ole Miss hopes he will make a full return by the end of camp. In the meantime, esteemed recruit Hudson Wolfe has turned heads on the position while Chase Rogers and Damarcus Thomas want to do the same in addition to an already dangerous offensive attack.

Like the running back position, the offensive line is full of players who saw the field or were on a team a year ago. The interior of the line is packed with depth and experience, while the offensive tackle position aims to complement their depth this fall camp. Among some of the names that have been put forward to help their plight: Hamilton Hall , Jeremy James , Cedric Melton , Cedrick Beautiful and Tobias Braun .

“Everyone is aware of the league we play in and how hard it is to play 13 or 14 games and stay healthy. At some point you have to play someone sitting down,” said Lebby. “Those are guys we rely on to create depth.”

Guys like Broeker, who have played an important role in the attacking line from day one, have to lead by example. This is only possible if he himself supports his actions on and off the field.

“The standard is much higher for me, I play earlier and am a leader in the room,” said Broeker. “If I can’t, how can I expect the other guys to pick up their game too? That’s been one of the most important things, taking every little detail as far as I can.”

Despite this, the transition in the second year of this offensive system should be a lot smoother. It helps that many important pieces come back, but the foundation has already been laid, dating back to when this new coaching was first introduced.

“We’re in a very different place,” Lebby said. “Year two is always fun for coaches because you don’t have to go through everything again. You have to cover what you have to cover, but guys know the basics of attack. We try to set a standard for how an attack is supposed to play “That’s how we want to work. We are a group that wants to play fast, fearlessly and physically and let the rest take care of itself. We do our job and let the rest take care of itself.”

The Rebels will open their 2021 season in Atlanta, Georgia, against Louisville in the 2021 Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game. Kick-off is set for 7 p.m. CT and will be broadcast nationwide by ESPN.

