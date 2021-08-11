Japanese director Ryo Takeuchi searches for meaning of the Tokyo Olympics by talking to Chinese staff and gets warm responses from netizens

Ryo Takeuchi (right) and Ai Fukuhara Photo: screenshot from the documentary

Japanese documentary filmmaker Ryo Takeuchi returned to his home country to film the Tokyo Olympics despite the COVID-19 pandemic, finally recording the voices of volunteers, journalists and the women’s volleyball host. The resulting documentary was released online on Tuesday and was warmly received by Chinese internet users.

The title of the documentary Shuangmian Aoyun, or Double-sided Olympics, refers to the goal of showing the audience the Olympics from a different angle. The 80-minute work, uploaded Tuesday to China’s Twitter-like Sina Weibo, has received positive reviews from Chinese internet users, many of whom said they found it inspiring.

You have to find the positive among the negative so that you can enjoy your work, Chinese sports journalist Li Xiang tells Takeuchi in the documentary when asked what she thought of the challenges posed by the pandemic to the Olympics. The answer was quoted by many netizens in their reviews of the film.

In the documentary, Takeuchi focuses his lens mainly on the employees behind the scenes of the Games such as volunteers, the media and organizers.

A member of Takeuchis’ film crew told the Global Times that the director arrived in Tokyo on June 6 and spent nearly two months filming the Games, including the torch-carrying ceremony.

The documentary reveals the passion of many of those who volunteered at the Games. Ju Xing, one of the volunteers who helped during the opening ceremony of the Games, told the director that he was determined to attend the sporting event regardless of the challenges that stood in his way.

One of the interviewees most mentioned in reviews is Li Helin, host of the women’s volleyball match in which the Chinese team faced Italy on August 2.

The match was the last station for the Chinese women’s volleyball team at the Tokyo Olympics and also their last fight under head coach Lang Ping, who later said they plan to retire.

After the game, Li seized the opportunity to thank the coach and show the Chinese people’s support for the team, touching many netizens.

In addition to Chinese, Takeuchi also spoke with Japanese table tennis player Ai Fukuhara. Many Chinese internet users said they were impressed by the interview, as the two Japanese spoke face-to-face in fluent Chinese.

I really want to photograph the Winter Olympics in Beijing next year. What will happen? Just imagining it makes me feel very excited, the director said after finishing filming at the Summer Olympics.

The Japanese director’s work is not the only documentary about the Games to be released on Tuesday.

2020+1: Due to pandemic to Olympic Games, filmed by Xinhua Sports, records the efforts of seven Chinese athletes, including table tennis king Ma Long, taekwondo veteran Wu Jingyu and gymnast Xiao Ruoteng, as they trained for the Games over the past year and a half.

The hour-long documentary focuses on their training, thoughts and dreams for the Olympics, and how they suffer from pain, fear and homesickness during the Games.

Many Chinese internet users noted that the documentary allowed them to see the true face of Chinese athletes and gain a deeper understanding of the ferocity and beauty of competitive sports.

This summer, Chinese athletes have to remind the public of the hard work, enthusiasm and responsibility of the Olympics, but few photos capture the bumpy, painful, bitter and winding road they took as they pursued their dreams. This is a good documentary because all the joys and sorrows show the Olympic spirit of these Chinese athletes, a Chinese internet user wrote on Sina Weibo.