The Hundred: Brave tops the table, Fire crashes out





Men’s Hundred: Ageas Bowl, Southampton Welsh Fire 144-5 (100 balls): Banton 36 (20); Briggs 2-17 Southern Brave147-2 (87 balls): de Kock 57 (32), Vince 53 (39) Southern Brave won by 8 wickets Score card Half centuries before James Vince and Quinton de Kock, Southern Brave led to a comfortable victory over Welsh Fire and to the top of the men’s hundred table. Welsh Fire, who has been knocked out by the defeat, posted 144-5 – a total described as par by Manchester Originals captain Carlos Brathwaite on BBC Two. However, the total was nowhere near challenging for the in-form Brave who won with eight wickets and 13 balls left, De Kock with 57 not out of 32 after Vince set the tone with 53 out of 39. Star-studded Brave finally finds their shape Before The Hundred started, Southern Brave was tipped by many as a favorite for the tournament. But when they lost their first two games, it just seemed like they just didn’t click, despite the big names on their squad. Now, however, they look like real contenders and seem to peak at the perfect moment, with this win against an exhausted Welsh Fire – their fifth win in a row – to show they have all the bases covered. There was the consistency of the enviable tempo pair of Chris Jordan and Tymal Mills, wickets for the smart spin of Jake Lintott and Danny Briggs, and runs for their top three batters. With the women of Brave already in the finals, the men have now climbed to the top of the table and both teams have given themselves a very good chance of going all the way through. Banton’s genius too little too late for Fire Tom Banton has been regarded as one of England’s most exciting young players for a few years now, and in the absence of Jonny Bairstow, Welsh Fire needed him to perform. But it was a difficult summer for the 22-year-old – he had just turned a century old in the T20 Blast, he was called up to the England whiteball squad, didn’t play and had to isolate himself after some members of the team tested positive for Covid-19 . That may have disrupted his beat rhythm and he didn’t have the impact he would have wanted in The Hundred. But he joined the party against Southern Brave by hitting an entertaining 36 from 20 balls, including three sixes. It just came too late for Fire, who was probably wondering what could have been in this league if Banton had found his groove a few games earlier.

