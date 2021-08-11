Why did CBS Sports call the Texas A&M Football team ‘overrated’?





Many things have been said about the Texas A&M Football team since the end of the 2020-21 season, but this may be a first — at least for a major media outlet. In a CBS Sports article in response to the most recent Coaches’ Poll, released earlier this week, Barrett Sallee referred to the Aggies as one of the most overrated teams in college football at the No. 6 spot. Other overrated teams on the list included Notre Dame at number 7 and LSU at number 13. However, he seemed most eager to call A&M overrated. This is what he said. “Look, I get it. Texas A&M was in the College Football Playoff mix all the way up to the final ranking release last winter. That has given Aggie fans across the country a false sense of hope that this is the year they break through the glass ceiling and pass the CFP. That will not happen.” Barrett Sallee contradicted himself when he called the Texas A&M Football team “overrated” As someone who has made similar lists, it’s hard to beat Sallee for calling the Aggies overrated. Everyone has been wondering whether Haynes King or Zach Calzada — whoever gets the job — will be able to fill in Kellen Mond, who has been one of the most reliable quarterbacks in the game in recent years. This is fair, although Sallee seems to be ignoring similar problems that the Georgia Bulldogs experience when he calls them “undervalued.” Here’s what he said about the Bulldogs. “It starts with quarterback JT Daniels, who has now been in charge of Todd Monken’s offense for a full year after solving problems and not seeing the field until the last month of the season. The running back room is full, the wide receiving corps is versatile and dangerous, the offensive line is full of talent and we don’t have to worry about Georgia’s defense at all.” In particular, the fact that he said “we don’t have to worry about Georgia’s defense at all” seems like a way out of the fact that the Bulldogs lost their two key players in the secondary league, Tyson Campbell and Eric Stokes. If you believe that the Aggies’ attack will backfire in 2021, you must believe that Georgia’s defense will suffer in the same way. As icing on the cake, Salle also mentioned the fact that the Bulldogs will break through the glass ceiling in 2021 – which they have struggled with for much longer than TAMU. This is what he said. “Georgia hasn’t been able to break that glass ceiling under Kirby Smart, but that should change this year as the Bulldogs are loaded from top to bottom.” Ultimately, Sallee’s logic isn’t terrible, it just contradicts itself. If you don’t think a team can break through a glass ceiling because of substitutions on offense, you have to believe that similar substitutions on the defensive for another team will stop them from doing the same. Both teams are extremely talented. We hope the Aggies break through the glass ceiling they’ve been given by the media.

