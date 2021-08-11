Hockey girls from Marlborough get support through free sports bras

Professional bra consultant Kamni Raju-Russell said there are about 10,000 bras for sale on Trade Me because 10,000 women bought the wrong size bras.

As the mother of three girls aged 8, 10 and 13 who all play hockey, Blenheim wife Kamni Raju-Russell knows what she’s talking about.

While watching senior hockey practice on Monday, the professional bra consultant noted that the teen players needed some sports bras.

To warm up, they run across the grass before starting, and I noticed the girls’ breasts bouncing in the bras.

And I thought, oh my god, they don’t realize the damage they are doing to their breasts.

When we exercise at a high impact, our breasts bounce up and down.

But it’s actually a figure-eight jump, and that causes a lot of tissue damage that can later lead to sagging breasts and stuff like that.

The hockey girls are all under 18, and to me it was really alarming to see that they were not being supported.

These girls don’t know what to look for in bras, or how to buy them, and what suits the body shape, style and size.

Raju-Russell started her company BABE (Bra and Briefs Expert) six years ago, offering clients a personalized one-on-one customization in her home studio in Springlands.

About 85 percent of women wear the wrong bra size, she says.

The statistic comes from lingerie expert June Kenton, who has helped everyone from Queen Elizabeth II and Kate Middleton to Kim Kardashian and Joan Collins find the right bra size.

There are about 10,000 bras for sale on Trade Me because 10,000 women bought the wrong size bras.

And if you look on Facebook, there’s always someone selling brands because they went to the store and bought the wrong size bras, Raju-Russell said.

She approached hockey Marlborough in July and offered to supply support sports bras free of charge to the 16 girls on one of the senior teams.

Raju-Russell sells bras from Melbourne-based brand Intimo Lingerie for between $88 and $132.50.

Brya Ingram/Stuff Some statistics suggest that up to 85% of us wear the wrong kind of breast support.

She said she knew how expensive it was to raise girls and how important it was to do the sums.

If you’re going for a cheap bra, you need to figure out how often you need to change that bra.

If you pay $10 somewhere for a bra and replace it 20 times a year, that’s $200.

You’re better off buying two good quality brands that will last, she said.

Raju-Russell said she will advance the price of the sports bras for the hockey team and then ask sponsors to contribute whatever they want.

Four local companies have already jumped on board.

In return, the hockey players will help promote the sponsors on their Instagram and Facebook.

Raju-Russell said the 16 girls will all be wearing their new bras for their next competition by the end of the month.

The Marlborough Hockey Club said they really liked the idea and were looking forward to the bras.