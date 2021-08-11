Medalla Arena opens doors in T-Mobile District | Company

Sports fans and entertainment enthusiasts now have their meeting point to celebrate the triumphs of local athletes and their favorite teams at the Medalla Arena in the T-Mobile District.

The Medalla Arena is a unique space in Puerto Rico, inspired by the experience of a stadium and equipped with advanced technology, on two levels and over 12,500 square meters, with a capacity of 250 people.

The development of this innovative concept was in the hands of PRISA Group, developer of the T-Mobile District, and Cervecera de Puerto Rico, with an estimated investment of $5 million dollars and generating approximately 75 direct jobs.

“The Medalla Arena in the T-Mobile District will become the House of Puerto Rican Triumph, a celebration of the pride and passion we feel when our athletes represent us in the world, and the fans who don’t miss a game of their favorite team. Every time our athletes go to play, we all go with them; and their triumphs are ours. At Medalla Arena, we are going to experience that emotion and in addition, enjoy a unique environment with play areas, live music, karaoke rooms and a menu that was created specifically for the enjoyment of watching a game, accompanied by local beers and craft cocktails,” said Federico Stubbe, Jr., CEO of PRISA Group.

“For us at PRISA GROUP it has been of great value to have Cervecera de Puerto Rico as important partners, both in the conceptualization and in the development of this project that they co-own. We are united by the desire to make our Puerto Rico Rican essence and the triumphs of our people; that’s why we know the public will welcome the experience of the Medalla Arena,” Stubbe added.

Mariela Vallines, executive director of the Puerto Rico Convention District, said the venue “offers Convention District visitors an entertainment alternative that highlights our passion for sports. Tourists and local sports fans alike will enjoy an atmosphere that pays tribute to our most distinguished athletes.” , an experience that fits perfectly with all the entertainment on offer in the district.”

With the highest quality audio and video and a 30 foot panoramic LED screen with multiple views, the Medalla arena provides the best viewing experience for sports, arcade and arcade areas, pool and ping pong tables, dart boards, three karaoke rooms, a stage for the presentation of bands and guest artists and an additional platform that will record the music of a DJ.

Beer is also the star of the offer in the Medalla arena, where two tap walls will be a point of attraction, as it has a unique system that guarantees fresh beer at all times with 6 tanks at a temperature that is perfect for storage. This unique bar in the brewery market serves a variety of local beers and craft cocktails.

“Being part of the T-Mobile District is a unique opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to the island and its socio-economic development. The T-Mobile District represents the new face of Puerto Rico that we all long for and are in the Medalla Arena we’re ready to celebrate. We believe in this project and we’ve made it our own because it’s an additional way to help Puerto Rico’s economic development,” said Jorge Bracero, Marketing Director at Cervecera de Puerto Rico.

Bracero added that “like our beer, the Medalla Arena is a celebration of the triumphs of our athletes; therefore, we will receive fresh beer every day from our Mayagez factory, guaranteeing the best product on the market worthy of this performance.” is.”

To pair with the fresh beers, a locally inspired menu is offered featuring sports fan favorites; from hot wings and grilled burgers to seafood, cold cuts and ribs.

In the setting, a large Puerto Rican flag flutters from the ceiling; and murals and paintings created by CultureCreate highlighting highlights of Puerto Rican athletes such as Olympic gold medalist Mnica Puig; boxers Tito Trinidad and Miguel Cotto; Major League Baseball players Carlos Beltrn and Yadier Molina; basketball player Carlos Arroyo, and volleyball players Vilmarie Mojica and Aury Cruz. Meanwhile, a sculpture of our eternal number 21, Roberto Clemente, made by the artist ngel Torres of the family-owned Artso in Guayama, welcomes the public at the main entrance.

To ensure excellent service, Arena Medalla’s management will be in charge of BluHost, a company that also operates the restaurants La Central by Mario Pagn, BarulloTaberna Espaola, Pudges Pizza and La Barrita on the side, all located in the T-Mobile District.

“With the Medalla Arena, T-Mobile District opens the doors to a different experience, this time dedicated to sportsmanship and celebrating the glory our athletes have brought to Puerto Rico. The large space is ideal to fully enjoy the broadcast of sporting events with an innovative bar service and technology that will make the audience feel like they are on the field or on the playing field.In addition, the place will make spaces available for groups, parties and private events,” said Jos M. “Peco” Surez, CEO of BluHost.

The Medalla Arena in the T-Mobile District opens its doors today, Thursday, Aug. 5 from noon to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, while Friday and Saturday hours are noon to noon

For more information about T-Mobile District and the upcoming initiatives, please visit the Facebook and Instagram accounts as @distritotmobile or visit the website https://distritot-mobile.com/. For more information about Arena Medalla and reservations, please visit: https://distritot-mobile.com/eat-and-drink/arena-medalla.